Bamboo e-trike designed to deliver up to 250 kg of cargo

By Paul Ridden
November 01, 2023
Bamboo e-trike designed to deliver up to 250 kg of cargo
Though still not used in mainstream manufacturing, we've seen bike builders make use of bamboo for a number of years. Germany's My Boo tapped bamboo and flax for a cargo ebike back in May, and now the Bamboo Bicycle Club is working on a pedal-assist cargo trike.

Based in London, the Bamboo Bicycle Club "provides people with the knowledge and tools to make their own bikes as well creating a hub for those embarking on their own frame building adventures." In addition to hosting workshops for locals, its online shop sends out DIY build kits to home builders as well as stocking components, tools and merch.

The Club occasionally takes on special projects, such as the slick-looking Aero build from 2016, and was recently inspired by a local grocery delivery business to expand into pedal-assist cargo hauling with a custom-designed e-trike.

The working prototype's frame is made from Guadua Bamboo, flax and recycled aluminum for a durable ride that takes advantage of the main build material's vibration-damping qualities – though the team expects to significantly reduce and simplify build time in future production models by incorporating its existing prefab lug technology.

The cargo e-trike prototype has been built using bamboo, flax and recycled aluminum
The cargo e-trike prototype has been built using bamboo, flax and recycled aluminum

Modular honeycomb sheets fashioned from recycled materials were used to create the sizable rear box, and the three-wheeler is reckoned capable of transporting up to 250 kg (550 lb) per trip. To help the rider, a Bafang mid-drive motor has been installed for assistance up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), in accordance with European ebike regulations, plus an internally geared hub. Battery and per-charge range details have not been shared.

The cargo e-trike can be used on bike lanes, and the rider also benefits from some weather protection courtesy of a curvy laminated bamboo canopy with large windshield. The prototype appears to lack integrated lighting or dedicated suspension, and rear visibility will likely be problematic, but stopping power is provided by dual-lever hydraulic disc braking.

And that's about all we know for the moment. Refinements to the design continue, but the Bamboo Bicycle Club intends to launch the Cargo Delivery Trike as a home build kit at some point in the future, though no timeframe or pricing has been shared as yet. The video below has more.

Cargo Delivery Trike

Source: Bamboo Bicycle Club

