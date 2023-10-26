Civilized Cycles developing pedal-assist Semi-Trike cargo hauler

Back in 2020, Brooklyn's Civilized Cycles launched a low-step ebike called the Model 1 that features expandable hardshell panniers on either side of the rear wheel. For its next project, the company is aiming to haul significantly more cargo.

All we have is a single render to gawp at, but prototypes of the Semi-Trike are already being made. The covered three-wheel "tractor" is built around a 6061 aluminum frame and benefits from comfort seating with a backrest, plus adjustable pedals and handlebars to fit the rider.

There's a fatbike suspension fork ending in a 20-inch wheel wrapped in a 4-inch-wide fat tire, and two chunky 8-inch wheels behind. The tractor also comes with a hydraulic brake to the front and a hand-actuated integrated rear disc.

The cargo hauler will be available in three power variants: an Economy option with a single 1,200-W axle-mounted motor, chainless drive, manual two-speed gears and UL-certified battery pack and electronics; a Standard offering rocking a dual-motor high-torque setup with chain drive, a virtual gearbox and UL-certified US-built batteries; and a commercial flavor that rocks a Valeo/Heinzmann hub motor and UL-certified US batteries.

All configurations will include a 1-ton axle, and will be capable of hauling goods in the medium or extra-large trailers out back – which will both have a floor height of 20 ft (6.1 m), but the medium platform will be 36 inches wide (91.4 cm) while the XL will be 48 inches wide (121.9 cm). Either way, total payload capacity is 750 lb (340 kg).

The trailers each come with patented auto-self-leveling air suspension, a custom axle with zero-roll trailing arms, a pair of chunky 8-inch wheels and electric drum braking. From the render, it appears that the trailers are divided into four compartments though we'd assume that customers will be able to specify custom setups to match their needs. There's also mention of support for refrigerated cargo, but no further details are available at this time. Top assisted speed is reported to be 15 mph (24 km/h).

It's early days for the project, and Civilized is shouting out for test partners in Detroit to take part in a pilot early next year. "Our ideal partners are businesses or organizations that currently move goods locally via car, van, or truck and are interested in testing out an innovative and sustainable alternative," reads the landing page.

Source: Civilized Cycles via Electrek