Compact electric runabout can be driven by 14 year-olds

A big ol' SUV isn't the ideal choice for city folk needing to quietly and cleanly zip around busy streets. Micro-cars make more sense, and the boxy A05 that made its debut at EICMA 2024 in Milan last month is now up for pre-order.

If your commute is limited to just yourself or maybe one passenger, there are now a number of startups and established automakers vying for your hearts and pockets with cute little four-wheelers. Standout examples include the adorable Microlino, multi-talented Ami and pioneering Twizy (now the Mobilize Duo).

You could also opt for an ebike, moto or other forms of electric personal transportation where allowed, but a micro-car is arguably a more comfortable way to travel, it will shield you from inclement weather and allow you to haul a bit of cargo too.

The Dresner A05 sports alloy wheels wearing 145/60 R13 tires Dresner Autos

Like many of its compact competitors in the micro car space, the Desner A05 is technically not a car but rolls as a quadricycle under the L6e vehicle classification in Europe (which might roughly translate to a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle in the US).

This essentially limits the top speed to 45 km/h (28 mph), which should be fine for commuting or shopping within the confines of the city. Desner also claims its 3-kW motor "allows it to tackle any slope without loss of torque or acceleration." Additionally, the classification could see drivers as young as 14 years-of-age (with an AM permit) get behind the wheel in some regions.

The A05's 7.2-kWh battery is reckoned good for up to 120 km (74.5 miles) per charge. The three-door vehicle has seating inside for driver and passenger, side by side, plus trunk space for a quick restock. There's a digital cockpit and central tablet-sized display with native Android and built-in connectivity. Driving music is served up through "high-performance speakers." And interior heating and aircon are available.

The compact interior is home to a tablet-sized interface, "high-performance" speakers, heating and aircon Dresner Autos

Desner says that the vehicle benefits from a reinforced steel structure, rolls on alloy wheels wrapped in 145/60 R13 tires, and comes with disc braking front and rear. Its compact 2,608 x 1,398 x 1,636-mm (102.6 x 55 x 64.4-in) proportions mean that it's a relatively easy park, with the company reporting that it's able "to fit within the stripes of motorcycle stalls."

For the remainder of this month, prospective buyers are being invited to put down a pre-order deposit of €99 (around US$104), which should qualify them for a European Ecobonus incentive and knock more than $2k off the final purchase price of €9,900. If you miss that window, you can still join the pre-order queue, but may not qualify for the incentive discount. Desner expects the vehicle to be available from the second quarter of 2025.

