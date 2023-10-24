Gogoro unveils battery-swapping, cargo-hauling, all-terrain e-scooter

Taiwan-based e-mobility outfit Gogoro is taking its battery-swapping electric scooters out beyond the city limits with the introduction of the CrossOver SmartScooter, which the company is calling the first two-wheel SUV.

Where Gogoro's previous e-scoots like the Viva are definitely city dwellers, the CrossOver is designed for more challenging conditions. The so-called "two-wheel SUV" rides high with a 14.2-cm (5.6-in) ground clearance, and has been built around a brand-new all-terrain frame designed for extra strength and stability.

It's powered by a 7.6-kW liquid-cooled motor for 196 Nm (144.5 lb.ft) of torque at the wheel, and features a low-maintenance Flo Drive carbon belt instead of a chain. Battery units are reckoned good for up to 150 km (93 miles) at 30 km/h (18.6 mph) before needing to be swapped for fresh ones. Top speed hasn't be revealed.

A new smart suite includes Bluetooth control features, app connectivity, and LTE remote networking. And a Synchronized Braking System made up of front and rear hydraulic disc brakes is reported to stabilize and shorten the braking distance. An optional telematics unit is available for fleet usage too.

The CrossOver features a flexible mounting system with 26 locking points for attaching accessories like racks and baskets Gogoro

This flexible ride is a hauler at heart. Gogoro has included a new multi-point mounting system for locking on storage options across four cargo areas. Users can strap a bag or box to the rigid platform above the headlight or install a front rack, drop some luggage in the extended board in front of the seat, and there's a cargo rack out back that can grow when the passenger seat is raised or removed. New accessories have been revealed as well, including a side faceplate rack, off-road front rack and aluminum front basket.

Elsewhere, the CrossOver comes with a telescopic suspension fork and dual rear shocks, rolls on 12-inch Maxxis MA-EV tires, and has an "ultra-bright" LED headlight with that rigid platform up top for cargo-carrying potential. A Crossover S variant adds traction control and optional one-click cruise control courtesy of SSmartcore electronics, while its motor offers 206 Nm (152 lb.ft) of torque at the wheel.

The CrossOver will be available in Taiwan shortly, which is home to Gogoro's largest network of battery-swapping stations. Pricing has not been revealed at this time. The video below has more.

Introducing Gogoro CrossOver : The First Two-Wheel SUV | Gogoro

Source: Gogoro