Honda rides out covered electric cargo scoot with swappable batteries

Honda Japan has announced an electric version of its popular three-wheeled Gyro business scooter. The Gyro Canopy e is a covered version of the Gyro e launched earlier this year, and benefits from the same swappable battery convenience.

The first scoot in the Gyro family was a 50cc model introduced in 1982, and the first to come with a canopy was launched in 2008. The 2021 Gyro Canopy e has a similar look as the concept introduced at the 2011 Tokyo Motor Show, but is now very much ready for life on the road.

Available in Japan only, where it's classed as a moped, the three-wheeled scoot features a full windshield that curves up over the seated single rider, ending a just a fraction beyond the backrest. This offers some protection from the elements – though the sides are very much open – and an electric double-link wiper helps move the wet stuff out of the way.

The Gyro Canopy e electric three-wheeled scooter is aimed at package delivery business and patrol services in Japan Honda

The electric cargo trike is reckoned capable of a maximum output of 3.2 kW (4.3 hp) at 5,800 rpm and manages 13 Nm (9.5 lb.ft) of torque at 2,300 rpm. Honda reports 77-km (47.8 miles) of tested range at an average of 30 km/h (18.6 mph), and it will then take five hours on charge to get the scoot back on the road. But businesses can get around that by swapping out the two Honda Mobile Power Packs under the seat for fresh ones and riding on while the spent ones get topped up.

Despite riding two wheels at the back, the Gyro Canopy e maintains a svelte city street profile, being just 700 mm (27.5 in) wide and coming with a 1,360-mm (53.5-in) wheelbase. It features a reverse mode, has a turning radius of 1.9 m (6.2 ft), and a hinge mechanism allows the front section to lean into the corners while the cargo section remains level.

There's no cargo box shown in the supplied photos, but no doubt such a thing could be fitted to cater for food and package delivery, though Honda is also aiming the electric scoot as patrol services.

The Gyro Canopy e is on sale in Japan in a choice of white or red for 715,000 yen (which converts to about US$6,275).

Source: Honda Japan via RideApart