Kawasaki leans into electric mobility with Noslisu e-trikes

Japanese motorcycle company Kawasaki has rode into the electric mobility space with three new models – sadly not the Ninja BEV previewed at last year's EICMA expo, but with the launch of the Noslisu series electric tilting three-wheelers on its home turf.

According to a press release issued by Kawasaki US in November 2022, the company's first electric motorbike will be available in the US market later this year. The company has also prototyped a hybrid moto rocking both an internal combustion engine and an electric motor, and is experimenting with a hydrogen-powered engine based on the Supercharged Ninja H2.

Its first dip into electric mobility was actually a balance bike for children aged 3-8 years old, and now after two years in development adults are getting their turn to ride an electric Kawasaki with the commercial launch of the Noslisu range in Japan.

The first of three models in the series is the Noslisu e-trike that rolls on two 20-inch wheels to the front and one more at the back. The front wheels feature Kawasaki's own tilting mechanism for leaning into corners and soaking up uneven terrain, while the rear wheel is home to a 180-W hub motor for three levels of pedal-assist up to 24 km/h (15 mph).

The Noslisu e-trike sports Kawasaki's own synchronized steering system as well as a tilting mechanism Kawasaki

The motor gets its juice from a removable 248-Wh battery mounted behind the seatpost, with per-charge range of up to 53 km (33 miles) available. Stopping power is provided by mechanical disc brakes on all three wheels. And the tilting e-trike comes with a front basket. This model is on sale now priced at JPY 330,000 (about US$2,365, though there's no mention of international availability at this time).

Riders opting for the Noslisu e model will need a driving license before hitting the road due to the more powerful 500-W hub motor and 705.6-Wh Li-ion battery combination allowing for assist speeds to 35 km/h (21.7 mph). This e-trike comes with integrated lighting, handlebar mirrors, a large mid-mounted dash, and a low-slung cargo basket between the front wheels. Availability is slated for this month at JPY 430,100.

The Noslisu cargo e-trike has a front loader space with capacity for 120 liters of goods Kawasaki

As its name suggests, the Noslisu cargo edition is the package hauler of the three family members, sporting a front loader space with a capacity for 120 liters of goods. We do know that Kawasaki has opted for a 180-W hub motor paired with a 248-Wh battery, though has elected not to reveal full specs until nearer to its July release window. This model is priced at JPY 414,700.

Source: Kawasaki