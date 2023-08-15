© 2023 New Atlas
Lámpago wraps electric trike in fun-loving retro-cool skin

By Paul Ridden
August 15, 2023
Turkey's Lámpago has revealed its first electric vehicle. The fun-looking short-haul ride merges urban e-trike vibes with vintage micro-car design, offers luxury seating for two, a bunch of branded accessories and even includes a spare tire mounted to the back.

We've seen a number of microbility solutions proposed for getting around crowded city streets or for eco-friendly grocery trips, and Lámpago entry into the fray seems to embrace the retro-modern spirit of the Microlino with a splash of electric scooting and three-wheeled stability.

The vehicle lacks pedals but rides as a moped in Europe – which may require an appropriate permit – throttling up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) courtesy of its 1,000-W motor. In addition to short inner-city trips, it could find use in holiday destinations for open-air jaunts along the beach front, both of which are reflected in the relatively small 1,800-Wh battery for between 30 and 50 km (18.6 - 31 miles) for every three hours on charge.

The Lámpago e-trike is rated to haul up to 200 kg (440 lb), including driver and passenger, rolls on sporty 10-inch alloy wheels wearing 3-inch tires – and even comes packing a spare tire out back – and stopping power is provided by a disc brake to the front and drum brakes out back.

Elsewhere, there's a digital dash at the center of the motorcycle-style handlebar, with an analog timepiece underneath, a funky LED headlight rising out of the hood, and a bunch of accessories such as a branded umbrella, thermos flask and key holder.

The Lámpago ride is available in a choice of body and fabric color options for TRY 199,000 from Turkey's Jura Store. The company is also active in the United Arab Emirates, and estimates export pricing farther afield could start at US$10,860. The video below offers brief a look around.

Lámpago Trailer

Source: Lámpago

