Indimob e-trike sports an optional carbon fiber body

Within just the past week, we've told you about the VM45, Quadvelo and Velocity electric-assist quadcycles. If you'd like something a little less pedal-car-like, however, you might want to check out the Indimob e-trike.

Manufactured by a Milan-based company of the same name, the Indimob features an aluminum delta trike frame (meaning it has the single wheel in front) which buyers can opt to have partially covered with a carbon fiber monocoque body.

It utilizes a 5-speed gearbox along with a 250-watt Bosch CX motor that delivers 85 Nm (63 lb ft) of torque, augmenting the rider's pedaling power up to a top assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph).

Battery range reportedly varies from 40 km/25 miles (heaviest payload, highest level of motor assist, single 625-watt battery) all the way up to 140 km/87 miles (lightest load, least assistance, two batteries).

The trike rolls on one 20-inch front wheel and two 26-inchers in the rear, all of which are equipped with hydraulic disc brakes. A suspension fork and two shocks beneath the seat help smooth out rough rides. It's also equipped with LED head- and tail lights.

Buyers can choose between five models: Naked (no body) in one- and two-seat configurations, Coupé (carbon body) with one or two seats, and the single-seat cargo-platform-equipped Indicargo.

Weight ranges from a claimed 65 kg (143 lb) for the base Naked up to 85 kg (187 lb) for the two-seater Coupé. Pricing likewise starts at €6,172 (about US$6,792) and tops out at €10,246 ($11,275) before accessories.

You can see the Indimob in action, in the video below.

Source: Indimob

