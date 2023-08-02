© 2023 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Eye-catching Quadvelo is like the lovechild of a car and an ebike

By Ben Coxworth
August 02, 2023
Eye-catching Quadvelo is like the lovechild of a car and an ebike
Unlike a car, the Quadvelo requires no insurance or vehicles taxes
Unlike a car, the Quadvelo requires no insurance or vehicles taxes
View 5 Images
The Quadvelo measures 250 cm long by 84 cm wide by 133 cm high (98.4 by 33 by 52.3 in), and is claimed to tip the scales at 85 kg (187 lb) without its removable doors
1/5
The Quadvelo measures 250 cm long by 84 cm wide by 133 cm high (98.4 by 33 by 52.3 in), and is claimed to tip the scales at 85 kg (187 lb) without its removable doors
One charge of the Quadvelo's 48V/17-Ah lithium battery should reportedly be good for a range of up to 75 km (47 miles)
2/5
One charge of the Quadvelo's 48V/17-Ah lithium battery should reportedly be good for a range of up to 75 km (47 miles)
A full lighting system is standard on the Quadvelo
3/5
A full lighting system is standard on the Quadvelo
The Quadvelo can legally travel in bike lanes and other areas that are off-limits to cars
4/5
The Quadvelo can legally travel in bike lanes and other areas that are off-limits to cars
Unlike a car, the Quadvelo requires no insurance or vehicles taxes
5/5
Unlike a car, the Quadvelo requires no insurance or vehicles taxes
View gallery - 5 images

While many folks are firmly in favor of forgoing a big gas-guzzling car, they still want something more capable and substantial than a plain ol' ebike. The four-wheeled Quadvelo was designed to nicely fill that niche.

Manufactured by a Belgian startup of the same name, the single-seater Quadvelo velomobile features a powder-coated 7075 aluminum alloy frame surrounded by a fiberglass body with two optional doors (one on either side). A rear hatch provides access to a cargo area that can be equipped with an optional child seat. The windows are made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate.

The vehicle rolls on four 20-inch wheels with puncture-resistant tires, and stops via front and rear 90-mm Sturmey Archer drum brakes (Tektro hydraulic discs are available as an upgrade). Coil spring shocks in front and elastomer ones in the rear help smooth out the ride.

The Quadvelo can legally travel in bike lanes and other areas that are off-limits to cars
The Quadvelo can legally travel in bike lanes and other areas that are off-limits to cars

Its 9-speed rear-derailleur drivetrain incorporates a Sachs RS 925 motor (in front) to augment the driver's pedaling power. That motor delivers 112 Nm (83 lb ft) of torque, allowing for a top electric-assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). One charge of the 48V/17-Ah lithium battery should reportedly be good for a range of up to 75 km (47 miles) – an optional second battery doubles that figure.

Other features include a touchscreen display; dual side mirrors; an adjustable-position mesh seat; a front air inlet and windshield-defogging fan; plus a full lighting system that includes front and rear turn indicators.

The whole thing measures 250 cm long by 84 cm wide by 133 cm high (98.4 by 33 by 52.3 in), and is claimed to tip the scales at 85 kg (187 lb) without its removable doors. It can manage a maximum driver/cargo weight of 200 kg (441 lb).

A full lighting system is standard on the Quadvelo
A full lighting system is standard on the Quadvelo

The Quadvelo has been in development for approximately six years, and has just entered limited serial production. A full production version should be ready soon, with prices starting at €9,900 (about US$10,829) … and sorry, but it will only be available in EU countries.

That said, there are other fully-enclosed pedal-electric four-wheelers to choose from, including the CityQ, Pedilio, Podbike, DryCycle and PodRide. Buyers looking for a lower, sleeker option might also want to check out the VM45, which we covered just a few days ago.

Source: Quadvelo via Laidback Bike Report

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Urban TransportVelomobilePedal-assisted
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!