Eye-catching Quadvelo is like the lovechild of a car and an ebike

While many folks are firmly in favor of forgoing a big gas-guzzling car, they still want something more capable and substantial than a plain ol' ebike. The four-wheeled Quadvelo was designed to nicely fill that niche.

Manufactured by a Belgian startup of the same name, the single-seater Quadvelo velomobile features a powder-coated 7075 aluminum alloy frame surrounded by a fiberglass body with two optional doors (one on either side). A rear hatch provides access to a cargo area that can be equipped with an optional child seat. The windows are made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate.

The vehicle rolls on four 20-inch wheels with puncture-resistant tires, and stops via front and rear 90-mm Sturmey Archer drum brakes (Tektro hydraulic discs are available as an upgrade). Coil spring shocks in front and elastomer ones in the rear help smooth out the ride.

The Quadvelo can legally travel in bike lanes and other areas that are off-limits to cars Quadvelo

Its 9-speed rear-derailleur drivetrain incorporates a Sachs RS 925 motor (in front) to augment the driver's pedaling power. That motor delivers 112 Nm (83 lb ft) of torque, allowing for a top electric-assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). One charge of the 48V/17-Ah lithium battery should reportedly be good for a range of up to 75 km (47 miles) – an optional second battery doubles that figure.

Other features include a touchscreen display; dual side mirrors; an adjustable-position mesh seat; a front air inlet and windshield-defogging fan; plus a full lighting system that includes front and rear turn indicators.

The whole thing measures 250 cm long by 84 cm wide by 133 cm high (98.4 by 33 by 52.3 in), and is claimed to tip the scales at 85 kg (187 lb) without its removable doors. It can manage a maximum driver/cargo weight of 200 kg (441 lb).

The Quadvelo has been in development for approximately six years, and has just entered limited serial production. A full production version should be ready soon, with prices starting at €9,900 (about US$10,829) … and sorry, but it will only be available in EU countries.

That said, there are other fully-enclosed pedal-electric four-wheelers to choose from, including the CityQ, Pedilio, Podbike, DryCycle and PodRide. Buyers looking for a lower, sleeker option might also want to check out the VM45, which we covered just a few days ago.

Source: Quadvelo via Laidback Bike Report

