3,000-W ebike/scoot hybrid guaranteed to turn heads

Finding that many ebike riders prefer to throttle through commutes and urban adventures, LA-based startup Owlet opted to ditch the pedals altogether for its upcoming One model – a high-torque angular beast with attitude.

"It's a new class of urban transportation," explained the company. "Lightweight, mobile, compact, and oh-so-powerful. And yes, our bikes don't have pedals. Why? Because observation tells us that they're rarely used in the world of high-power ebike riders."

So the Owlet One looks like an ebike from a distance, but rides more as a sit-down electric scooter – in a similar fashion to the JackRabbit micro-bike. The Los Angeles-based design team says that it's drawn inspiration from the aerospace sector, UAV technology, the fashion and jewelry industries, and the energy sector to craft "not just vehicles but pieces of art, exemplifying a perfect blend of form and function."

The front side panels mask a suspension fork with air dampening, while the top battery tube is fronted by "Angel Eyes" Owlet Bikes

The chunky aluminum top tube is home to the generous 1,500-Wh removable battery (56 V/30 Ah) made with LG cells as well as an integrated double "Angel Eyes" headlight and a circular tail-light with signaling, plus the charge port. That battery is reckoned good for a per-charge range of between 40 and 60 miles (up to 96.5 km), with a full top-up using the included charge said to take 3.5 hours.

With feet planted on flip-up pegs and hands gripping the flatbar, the rider is a thumb-throttle away from tapping into a 750-W rear-hub motor that's reported to peak at 3,000 watts. It can deliver up to 180 Nm (142 lb.ft) of torque and propel the One to a top speed of 30 mph (48 km/h) – which means that you're likely going to need a permit and insurance, though it can be set to 20 mph for Class 2 compatibility potential.

The frame has tasty angular panels mounted front and back to help it stand out from the crowd, and the e-scootbike measures between 58 and 63 inches (147 - 160 cm) in length, "depending on wheelbase setting." But the frame also compacts down to 44 x 37 x 21 in (111 x 94 x 53 cm) for between-ride transport in the trunk or storage indoors.

Fat tires, springy seat, suspension fork, powerful motor and integrated lighting cater for after-dark beach rides Owlet Bikes

An air-dampened suspension fork helps smooth out uneven urban terrain, working with a spring-cushioned bobber-style saddle for one and 20-inch fatbike wheels wearing grippy CST road tires. Reliable stopping power shapes up with Shimano hydraulic disc brakes. And GPS tracking is included too for peace-of-mind security.

It looks like the team has been beavering away for more than a year on the project, starting with CAD models and moving into prototyping. After a showing at CES back in January, the company has now had influencers and potential customers test ride early builds ahead of a limited production run of 100 units.

Pricing and availability are still unknowns at the moment, but folks interested in hopping aboard are being invited to join a waitlist. The video below has more.

Owlet Bikes | Always Beyond | Launch 2024

Product page: Owlet One