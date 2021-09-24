© 2021 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Full-suspension electric kickscooter comes with collision warning system

By Paul Ridden
September 24, 2021
Full-suspension electric kicks...
The Model Eleven electric kickscooter is available with or without the Cash Protect AI system
The Model Eleven electric kickscooter is available with or without the Cash Protect AI system
View 7 Images
The Model Eleven smart electric kickscooter is currently raising production funds on Indiegogo
1/7
The Model Eleven smart electric kickscooter is currently raising production funds on Indiegogo
The touchscreen display not only shows ride info, but can also offer turn-by-turn navigation when the Model Eleven is paired with a smartphone running a companion app
2/7
The touchscreen display not only shows ride info, but can also offer turn-by-turn navigation when the Model Eleven is paired with a smartphone running a companion app
Usefully, the puncture-proof ties can be replaced when the tread is worn
3/7
Usefully, the puncture-proof ties can be replaced when the tread is worn
The Model Eleven benefits from a full suspension setup
4/7
The Model Eleven benefits from a full suspension setup
The battery back can be removed for charging indoors, or hotswapped if you're carrying a spare
5/7
The battery back can be removed for charging indoors, or hotswapped if you're carrying a spare
Unagi says that its engineers have adapted the sensing tech found in self-driving vehicles to equip the Model Eleven with AI-driven object detection
6/7
Unagi says that its engineers have adapted the sensing tech found in self-driving vehicles to equip the Model Eleven with AI-driven object detection
The Model Eleven electric kickscooter is available with or without the Cash Protect AI system
7/7
The Model Eleven electric kickscooter is available with or without the Cash Protect AI system
View gallery - 7 images

Oakland-based electric mobility firm Unagi has teamed up with acclaimed industrial designer Yves Behar for a smooth-looking, full-suspension e-kickscoot with AI smarts that warn riders of possible collisions with people or objects.

Unagi rode into the electric micromobility space in 2018 with the launch of the unashamedly stylish Scooter on Kickstarter. And the company has launched another crowdfunding effort, this time on Indiegogo, to raise production funds for what's billed as "the smartest scooter on Earth."

"The Model Eleven is a technological tour de force in innumerable ways," said the company's founder and CEO, David Hyman. "But at its heart, we wanted a scooter that set the bar for portability, power and comfort. We were tired of trade-offs and believe we’ve successfully removed them!"

Unagi has managed to cook an advanced driver-assistance system into the Model Eleven, an adaptation of the kind of tech found in autonomous cars. This sees the onboard sensor and HD camera scan the surroundings and warn of potential dangers, such as upcoming collision hazards, via an integrated audio system and the e-scooter's touchscreen display. The company says that the AI system is able to identify people, vehicles and inanimate objects, as well as stop lights and stop signs.

Unagi says that its engineers have adapted the sensing tech found in self-driving vehicles to equip the Model Eleven with AI-driven object detection
Unagi says that its engineers have adapted the sensing tech found in self-driving vehicles to equip the Model Eleven with AI-driven object detection

A partnership with Google has led to the implementation of turn-by-turn navigation in the scoot. Riders just need to punch a destination into an iOS/Android mobile app running on a smartphone. That phone pairs with the Model Eleven and the directions appear on the handlebar display while also offering audio prompts via the built-in speaker, allowing the smartphone to be safely stowed in a pocket while in transit.

And if you know where you're going, so don't need to use the navigation smarts, you can compile a playlist and stream some tunes to the Model Eleven's 15-W speaker over Bluetooth for some rock as you roll.

The folding electric kickscooter has been constructed using long carbon fiber composite to keep the weight down, tipping the scales at 32 lb (14.5 kg), uneven terrain gets smoothed out thanks to quad-arm full elastomer-based suspension, and puncture-proof foam-filled tires can "come off like cartridges" when it's time for a fresh set.

The Model Eleven smart electric kickscooter is currently raising production funds on Indiegogo
The Model Eleven smart electric kickscooter is currently raising production funds on Indiegogo

Dual 500-W motors offer a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) and the ability to tackle 15-degree inclines. A removable 9,700-mAh battery pack in the deck allows for charging indoors, but also caters for hotswaps if you have a spare in your backpack. Per-charge range is reckoned to be in the region of 15.5 miles (25 km).

Security features include a motion sensor with alarm and GPS tracking with the ability to remotely disable the e-scoot in the event of attempted thievery.

Indiegogo backers can lay down US$1,690 for a Model Eleven with Crash Protect AI, or opt for an early bird without the obstacle warning system for $1,540. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in June or September 2022, depending on model selected.

Source: Unagi

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Urban TransportIndiegogoElectric VehiclesLast-mile transportScooterCollisionArtificial IntelligenceMobility
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!