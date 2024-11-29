Semi-enclosed recumbent e-trike splits the difference between bike and car

Perhaps you like the idea of commuting by bike, but are put off by the thought of hunching over the handlebars in the wind and the rain. If so, the semi-enclosed VeMoo recumbent e-trike may be just what you're looking for.

Not to be confused with the unrelated Veemo velomobile, the VeMoo was invented by French entrepreneurs Sebastian Hurstel and Arnaud Audrezet.

The base of the vehicle is a recumbent tricycle with three suspended 26-inch wheels, the front two of which boost stability and performance by tilting as the trike takes corners. Its rider's pedaling power is relayed to the back wheel via a 3 x 8 drivetrain, and is augmented by a 250W hub motor which produces 60 Nm (44 lb ft) of torque.

That motor is in turn powered by a 460-Wh lithium-ion battery which is claimed to be good for a range of up to 100 km (62 miles) per charge. The trike has a top electric-assist speed of 25 km/h (16 mph), and is stopped by hydraulic disc brakes in front along with a drum brake in the rear.

The VeMoo utilizes an under-seat steering system VeMoo

While the specs may change for the production model, the current prototype sources its components from manufacturers such as RockShox (suspension), SunRace (drivetrain), Sturmey-Archer (rear brake), Schwalbe (tires), and Actia (motor).

As is the case with most other recumbent trikes, the rider reclines in a padded seat with a backrest. Unlike those other recumbents, however, the VeMoo features body panels that offer some weather protection, improve the trike's aerodynamics, and provide storage space.

They're made of DIBOND, which is a composite material consisting of two aluminum layers that sandwich a polyethylene core. Because those panels don't totally enclose the rider (as is the case with most velomobiles), ventilation isn't an issue, nor is getting in and out of the vehicle.

The VeMoo measures 250 cm long by 85 cm wide by 100 cm high (98.4 by 33.5 by 39.4 in) VeMoo

On the underside of the panel that's immediately in front of the rider is a 7-liter lockable glove box with a built-in light and USB ports for charging smartphones. The panels at the very front of the VeMoo are actually the sides of a 55-liter lockable cargo trunk that can be detached from the trike and rolled along on its own wheels.

The trike's panels also play host to dual side mirrors, along with a complete AXA front and rear lighting system which includes turn indicators. And should it start raining, the rider can quickly install an included Rainjoy Bub-up windshield/roof.

The VeMoo's tilting front wheels let it lean into turns VeMoo

We're told that the latest prototype tips the scales at about 80 kg (176 lb), although the target weight of the production model is a significantly lighter 60 kg (132 lb). And should you want one of those production VeMoos for yourself, be prepared to shell out approximately €12,000 (about US$12,655). The company is now taking €2,000 ($2,109) deposits, and expects to start shipping to buyers next year.

You can see the prototype in action, in the video below.

VeMoo - jour de pluie

Source: VeMoo

