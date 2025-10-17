Folding e-trikes put 1,200 watts of cargo-hauling power on tap

Californian e-mobility outfit Viribus has launched a new electric trike family, with tasty specs like a 1,200-W peak motor on offer for pedaling or throttling up inclines, as well as dual shocks, rear differential, and a two-step folding design.

The fresh new line is made up two UL-certified model flavors: the performance-focused FC1 adventurer and the FC2 city roller. They share a number of key features, including a 750-W motor that peaks at 1,200 watts and 80 Nm (59 lb.ft), a 720-Wh battery behind the seat post, and a max load capacity of 400 lb (180 kg).

The FC1 and FC2 (shown) are reckoned capable of throttling up 15-degree inclines with ease Viribus

Five pedal-assist levels are available, plus throttle too – either way, the e-trike will motor you to 20 mph (32 km/h). Per-charge range at the lowest PAS mode is reported to be 62 miles (~100 km), but that goes down to just 24 miles if the rider makes the journey at the highest PAS level. Switching to throttle only could zip you along at top speed for 14 miles.

Both models ship with two shocks at the rear to absorb uneven terrain, but the FC1 also boasts a suspension seat post for extra cushioning. That will likely be welcome, as this model is designed primarily for tackling the rough, and sports 20-inch wheels wrapped in 2.6-inch Kenda rubber – where the FC2 rolls through the city on 18-inch wheels and 2.25-inch tires.

Each trike benefits from a hydraulic brake at each wheel, with 180-mm rotors, and the rear lighting setup includes a braking tail-light plus turn signaling. A rear differential helps balance torque between the wheels, which will be useful when cornering. And the rider can shift between seven gears when the need arises.

The FC1 model (shown) folds down to 45.7 x 25.6 x 37.8 inches, while the FC2 model folds even more compact to 42.3 x 24.6 x 30.6 inches

Viribus

The included front basket has a "powerful and bright" light mounted to it, and there's a handy cage/bag at the rear for stowing gear while riding. A parking brake will help with loading stability, and a relatively low step-over should make for easy access.

"The FC1 and FC2 reflect two sides of the same goal: to make e-mobility more accessible, practical, and enjoyable," said the company at launch. "Whether you need raw power and carrying strength, or a folding solution for tight urban spaces, Viribus has built a trike that fits."

Whether you opt for the urban explorer or the city warrior, the price of entry is the same. The FC1 and PC2 can each be had for US$1,999, including NFC cards for easy power on, rear-view mirrors and a smartphone holder.

Product pages: FC1, FC2