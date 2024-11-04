Japanese double-decker cargo e-trike is getting remade for America

Of all the cargo e-trikes we've seen, the tall-framed, Japanese-designed Streek takes one of the most innovative approaches to carrying stuff. A new-and-improved version of the vehicle is now in development, aimed specifically at use in the North American market.

The original Streek was unveiled back in 2022, when it was still in prototype form.

Created by Yokohama-based design firm Envision Incorporated, it featured a unique loop-shaped frame that allowed cargo to be stored on two levels. Each level had its own platform to which items could be fastened, making the whole cargo area sort of like an open-sided double-decker bus.

The original Japanese version of the Streek Streek

While the design certainly was head-turning, it also served a very practical purpose. By extending the cargo storage area upwards, it allowed the trike to carry more items without getting longer or wider. This was an important consideration, given the fact that the Streek was intended for use in high-traffic city centers where both road and parking space is scarce.

The original version is now available to Japanese buyers, but the valuable US market has remained untapped. That brings us to the new version, which is being developed by Envision in partnership with Portland, Oregon-based ebike company Vvolt.

The Streek's carbon fiber front-wheel-tilting mechanism allows it to lean into turns Vvolt

The overall setup remains the same, with features such as an aluminum frame, independently leaf-spring-suspended tilting front wheels, a mid-drive motor, an internal-geared rear hub transmission, plus hydraulic disc brakes.

Specific makes and models of most components on the US trike have yet to be announced. Factors such as battery range and weight are also not available at this point, although we do know that it will be able to manage a maximum cargo weight of 130 lb (59 kg).

One of the places where things do get different is the top motor-assisted speed.

Due to the fact that American regulations allow for faster speeds than those in Japan, the US model will sport an Ananda Drive mid-drive motor that delivers 100 nm (74 lb ft) of torque and a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). By contrast, the Japanese model has a Shimano Steps motor and a top assisted speed of 15 mph (24 km/h).

New cargo configurations will be offered on the US model Vvolt

The frame of the new version will be built by one of Vvolt's production partners – not at the Streek factory in Japan – and will allow for taller riders than the original, although it will still accommodate people as short as 5 feet, 2 inches (157.5 cm). That frame will also be optimized for a belt-drive drivetrain, which will be paired with a wider-range hub motor.

Finally, new cargo configurations will be offered – these may also be subsequently offered on the Japanese model.

Vvolt is planning on launching a Kickstarter next spring (Northern Hemipshere) to finance production of the US-model Streek. Pricing and more technical details will be announced at that time. Prospective backers can register for updates via the company website.

Source: Vvolt

