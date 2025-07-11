Low-speed electric ambulance aims for quick response to local emergencies

Electric microcars offer a clean and quiet way to zip around city streets. The latest model from California's GEM is certainly clean, but not so quiet thanks to a 124-dB siren. This is part of a compact low-speed ambulance designed for localized emergency response.

We first wrote about the low-speed neighborhood vehicles from Global Electric Motorcars way back in 2006, a few years after being acquired by Daimler Chrysler but before Polaris bought the operation.

Most recently, the brand has come to rest under the Waev Inc umbrella, with the latest design aiming to serve emergency response needs "in dense environments such as campuses, cities, communities, entertainment venues and events."

Abrams red emergency lighting with 360-degree coverage plus a 124-dB siren Waev Inc

"Low-speed vehicles are simply a smarter solution for local transportation – whether upgrading from a golf cart or utility vehicle to a purpose-built, street-legal GEM or downsizing from a full-size emergency vehicle," said Byron Dudley, VP at Waev Inc. "The GEM Ambulance fills a critical gap in medical response – delivering the ideal balance of agility and safety EMS teams need in crowded settings."

The micro-ambulance measures 167 x 55.5 x 73 in (424 x 141 x 186 cm), and boasts a 220-inch (559-cm) turning radius. It's designed to go where larger vehicles might not be able to access. That could include pedestrian-heavy environs, business parks, airports, universities and so on. It's indoor-ready too – so could provide relatively nimble response for shopping malls, convention centers, industrial facilities or stadiums.

The GEM Ambulance has a top speed of 25 mph and a per-charge range of up to 86 miles, depending on battery configuration Waev Inc

A top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) means it's not a exactly a slouch, though larger coverage areas will likely benefit from a bigger and faster solution. There are two battery options here: an AGM module with a 41-mile (66-km) range per top-up or Li-ion for up to 86 miles (138.4 km) – fast-charging is supported.

Up front in an enclosed cabin for two, with three-point harnesses for the ER crew. Though the driver is offered an all-around view, there's a camera system installed for extra safety. An onboard digital amp and PA system should help get any cautionary messages across.

On the roof are SAE-compliant warning lights plus a 124-dB siren with a choice of four sonic patterns. The vehicle has 8-inch (20.3-cm) ground clearance, rolls on 15-inch wheels wrapped in 155/80 rubber, and benefits from MacPherson strut suspension to the front and an independent tailing arm to the rear.

The GEM Ambulance can be configured with R, F or RG QTAC skid options to the rear Waev Inc

The truck-like back hosts factory-installed QTAC skids in three options, giving responders the gear they need when called out to deal with patients. There are mounts for oxygen bottles and IVs as well as other equipment, which could include longboard, stokes litter or gurney; a seat for a professional to accompany a patient in-transit; and optional storage boxes. The design also caters for storage in the recessed bed, with access gained via the tailgate, as well as in-cabin nooks for smaller items.

Pricing for the GEM Ambulance has not been revealed, so emergency services, businesses or communities wanting to learn more will need to contact the company direct.

Source: GEM