The researchers are cautious to specify the study does not prove causality between the virus and Alzheimer's disease, but instead it offers a compelling mechanistic explanation as to why many associational studies have found these correlations. Due to the profoundly common nature of HSV-1 infections in human beings it is incredibly unlikely the virus is solely responsible for the onset of Alzheimer's. However, this may be one important factor that can speed up the disease's progression in individuals with other yet to be discovered risk factors.