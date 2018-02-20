Volkswagen's stable of future-focused I.D. concepts continues to grow, with the German automaker today announcing a new premium electrified sedan ahead of next month's Geneva Auto Show. The I.D. Vizzion concept vehicle features no steering wheel or visible controls, and would instead be driven by a "digital chauffeur" who affords it full autonomy.

The Vizzion joins the original I.D. concept, the Crozz crossover utility and the Kombi-inspired Buzz in championing VW's shift from fossil fuels to zero-emission electric vehicles. It hopes to produce the entire I.D. range for the 2020 model year and offer 20 all-electric vehicles by 2025.

The Vizzion measures 5.11 m (16.7 ft) long, will be powered by a 111-kWh battery pack and have a range of 665 km (413 mi). Twin electric motors driving all four wheels combine for a power output of 225 kW (302 hp) and top speed of 180 km/h (111 mph).

The "digital chauffeur" would offer full autonomy while on the move and also play the role of a virtual host, interacting with those onboard through voice and gesture controls and learning their personal preferences over time. Volkswagen says the car will also be suitable for those who are unable to drive today, whether that be due to age or other factors.

From a design viewpoint, details on the Vizzion are a little scarce, but VW does say it is positioning it as a premium MPV (multi-purpose vehicle). Some rough renderings give an idea of the outline, but we'll mostly have to take the company's word for it regarding an "elegant and emotional design" until the covers are whipped off at Geneva in a couple of weeks.