Amazfit brings dual-band GPS to GT 4 series smartwatches

Amazfit kicked off the fourth generation of its GT series smartwatches earlier this year with the launch of the GTS 4 Mini, and has now added two more models at IFA 2022, which boast dual-band GPS supporting five satellite systems.

The GTR 4 and GTS 4 models are reported to be the industry's first smartwatches to come with dual-band circularly polarized GPS antenna tech to boost signal strength for precision positioning and real-time tracking. A future firmware update will increase the current support for five satellite systems to six, and the new smartwatches will soon be able to import routes from the Zepp App for real-time navigation via the display.

The GTR 4 features a 1.43-inch round high-definition AMOLED display at 326 ppi, with an anti-glare bezel cover and anti-fingerprint coating partnered with a one-piece aluminum-alloy middle frame and a crown inspired by sports cars. Users can choose from more than 200 watch faces, including interactive and animated designs. This model tips the scales at 34 g (1.19 oz).

The GTR 4 smartwatch features dual-band positioning, 150+ sport modes, Bluetooth phone calls and Alexa built in, and offers 14 days of per-charge battery Amazfit

The 27-g (0.95-oz) GTS 4 proves it's cool to be square, rocking a 1.75-inch AMOLED display at 341 ppi with a 72.8% screen-to-body ratio. The device is built around an aluminum-alloy middle frame and features a gemstone-style navigation crown. This flavor offers a watch face pool of more than 150.

Elsewhere, it's pretty much the same story for both watches. Each runs the company's Zepp OS 2.0 for the promise of "super-smooth interactions and a smartwatch-tailored UI designed to consume less power."

A new PPG optical sensor has been developed for up to 33% more data gathering possibilities compared to the previous generation sensor. The heart-rate algorithm has been upgraded for "heart-rate tracking almost on-par with heart-rate belts." Single-tap measurement of heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress levels and breathing rate can be had in just 45 seconds. And wearers can now create a personal Sleep Schedule for more tailored monitoring day or night.

The GTS 4 smartwatch can automatically recognize eight sports movements and, following a firmware update, 25 strength training exercises Amazfit

More than 150 included sport and fitness modes are included, the watches can automatically recognize eight sports movements, along with 15 strength training exercises (which will be bumped to 25 after an upcoming firmware update), and access personalized templates for interval training across 10 different sports. There's a new Track Run mode as well as a new Golf Swing mode, and the 4th-gen wearables can join you for laps in the pool thanks to 5 ATM water resistance.

Performance data such as training load and recovery time can be reviewed post-workout with the help of the company's PeakBeats Workout Status Algorithm, and syncing of workout data to Strava is already possible, with adidas Running following soon.

Alexa is available for voice control, there's built-in storage for standalone music playback via the integrated speaker, which can also blurt out real-time workout metrics and offer hydration reminders if desired. Bluetooth phone calls are supported too.

The Amazfit GT 4 series now includes the GTR 4, the GTS 4 and the GTS 4 Mini Amazfit

Per-charge performance of the GTR 4's 475-mAh battery is around 14 days of typical usage, while the 300-mAh battery in the slim GTS 4 is claimed to keep going for a little over a week.

The new GT 4 series additions are available for pre-order now priced at US$199.99 apiece, with shipping starting in Europe from September 12, followed by other regions throughout the remainder of the month and into October.

Product pages: GTR 4, GTS 4