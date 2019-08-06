So far, Ford has only released a few basic details, most revealing of which is the Big Nugget floor plan. With the extra space available in the full-size Transit, Westfalia is able to pull the bathroom out of the back of the van (where it's shoehorned in the 17.7-ft/5.4-m Nugget Plus) and slide it in the middle for a classic European camper layout. A kitchen with dual-burner stove, sink and fridge stands across from the bathroom, just inside the sliding door. In back, a transverse double bed offers 79 x 51 in (200 x 130 cm) of sleeping space, and up front, a four-seat dinette with removable tabletop and swivel driver cab seats provides space for dining and relaxing.