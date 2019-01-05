These days phone cases can earn their keep by doubling as power banks or sporting LEDs, but one thing we never thought our phone cases would be doing is making coffee. The Mokase could apparently do just that, like a coffee pod machine in your pocket. It was said to be able to heat up a small, insertable pouch of coffee in eight seconds without overheating your phone, but whether or not it could was beside the point – the real question is why bother? Why run the risk of heating liquids near expensive electronics when you could just … not put the hot liquids near your expensive electronics?