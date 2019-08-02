An additional feature on the automatic model is the inclusion of tiny, tritium gas-filled glass tubes on the ends of the hour and minute hands. Unlike traditional luminescent paint used in watches, these Tritium-filled tubes will glow for decades without needing to be charged by external light sources. If you need an Apollo-esque tie-in, maybe think of the longevity of the Tritium-filled tubes as being analogous to the flags (faded as they may be) that have remained on the Moon since the first Apollo mission. Or, you could just decide that having a watch that will glow day and night non-stop until you're in the retirement home is pretty cool on its own.