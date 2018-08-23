Going tiny has been a little like a snowball, where it started out small and slow and then just took off. It pretty much started when we lived in Japan and our quality of life increased dramatically and we were wondering why. We realized it was because our home was on the smaller size – about 1,300 sq ft (120 sq m) – we had less furniture and belongings, and it was easier to maintain. All of that translated to more time and money to do what we wanted, which was immerse ourselves into the Japanese culture and also travel the Asian continent. Around that time tiny houses started to pop up in various media outlets and it immediately struck us as a potential way to live, it just made total sense to us. After TV shows and tons of hours on the internet, we knew going tiny was in our future, we just didn't know how and when.