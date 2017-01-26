Camera drone clings to your phone

When it comes to consumer drones, a lot of people simply want something that lets them take high-angle selfies … and if that "something" is easy to carry, so much the better. If you're one of those people, then you might like the Selfly. It's a camera-equipped flat-bodied drone that attaches to an accompanying smartphone case when not in use, so it can be shoved in a pocket.

To use the Selfly, you reportedly just pull it off the back of the case, fold out its motors/propellers, start it up, then throw it in the air. It will then autonomously hover in place, sending real-time video to an iOS/Android app on the phone. Utilizing that app and a Wi-Fi connection, you can then move the aircraft to compose the shot, either using onscreen virtual joysticks or by tilting the phone.

The drone itself is 9 mm thick, and has an 8-megapixel camera that can shoot stills or record 1080p/30fps video. Its 650-mAh battery offers only five minutes of flight time per charge, though, so users had better be quick about getting their shots.

Using an adapter, the case is claimed to fit all 4- to 6-inch phones. Dedicated cases are in the works for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy 7, Galaxy 7 Edge, and Nexus 6.

The Selfly is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$79 will currently get you one ... if it reaches production, that is – the selfie-oriented Zano mini drone never did, even though it reached its funding goal.

And no, its Israel-based developers aren't the only ones to think of a drone/phone case combo. The successfully-Kickstarted AirSelfie incorporates a flat drone that slides into a smartphone case, and is currently available for preorder.

