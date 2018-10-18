Produced as a sideline by Danish vacuum cleaner manufacturer, Fisker & Nielsen, the Nimbus 750 first appeared in 1919, and was produced in limited quantities until 1954, with only a few bikes produced after 1954 by assembling spare parts. There were several of these remarkable machines sold at Stafford with the above machine being one of the last produced (1953) and the equal most expensive of the group at just $12,000 - a pittance considering the astonishing work performed in restoring the bike to new condition at <a href="https://www.nimbus-aarhus.dk/" rel="nofollow">Aarhus Nimbus</a> in Denmark. Just 12,000 were produced during the four decade production run, with more than 4000 still registered and active in Denmark, and many more coveted in other countries. The ability to purchase a machine of such technological excellence, rarity and near perfection for four figures is astonishing. Other Nimbus fours on offer at Stafford included <a href="https://www.bonhams.com/auctions/24885/lot/323/" rel="nofollow">1938</a>, <a href="https://www.bonhams.com/auctions/24885/lot/434/" rel="nofollow">1939</a> and <a href="https://www.bonhams.com/auctions/24885/lot/436/" rel="nofollow">1948</a> models. <a href="https://www.bonhams.com/auctions/24885/lot/437/" rel="nofollow">Auction Description</a> (Credit: Bonhams)