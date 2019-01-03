The worms in question belong to a species known as C. elegans, and they're often used as models of aging and health. That's because these little critters, barely one millimeter in length, age in a way very similar to other animals, including humans, but do so over a very short, easily-monitored lifespan of about three weeks. In the past, they've been used to study the role of the brain and gut in aging, examine the genetic reasons we haven't evolved immortality, and delve into what kind of drug cocktails could extend lifespan.