© 2026 New Atlas
Aircraft

AltoVolo gets a prototype of its spicy high-performance eVTOL in the air

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
May 04, 2026
AltoVolo gets a prototype of its spicy high-performance eVTOL in the air
AltoVolo's redesigned its high-performance eVTOL concept for longer hover time and an easier pathway for pilots to legally fly it
AltoVolo's redesigned its high-performance eVTOL concept for longer hover time and an easier pathway for pilots to legally fly it
View 5 Images
AltoVolo's redesigned its high-performance eVTOL concept for longer hover time and an easier pathway for pilots to legally fly it
1/5
AltoVolo's redesigned its high-performance eVTOL concept for longer hover time and an easier pathway for pilots to legally fly it
A render of the view in the Sigma's cockpit
2/5
A render of the view in the Sigma's cockpit
The Sigma now seats two instead of three, so Sport Pilots can legally fly with a passenger after just 25 hours of training
3/5
The Sigma now seats two instead of three, so Sport Pilots can legally fly with a passenger after just 25 hours of training
The 1:4 scale Sigma prototype during a test flight
4/5
The 1:4 scale Sigma prototype during a test flight
The updated Sigma retains the stunning styling of the original design, but has swapped out the closed rotors for open ones
5/5
The updated Sigma retains the stunning styling of the original design, but has swapped out the closed rotors for open ones
View gallery - 5 images

The last time we heard from the UK's AltoVolo, it only had renders of its grand vision for a sportscar equivalent of an eVTOL to show off. That was exactly a year ago – and it's now got a working prototype taking to the skies.

The London-based firm has built and flown a 1:4 scale prototype of its Sigma aircraft, which keen observers will note looks drastically different from the previous concept we saw in 2025.

It's sticking with the previous targeted range of 500 miles (804 km) and top speed of 220 mph (354 km/h). That's faster than the five-seater Joby Aviation flew between JFK Airport and New York City's heliport network (200 mph or 322 km/h) as part of an air taxi demo last week. If it can hit these figures, the Sigma will be among the fastest eVTOLs you'll be able to board in the next couple of years.

AltoVolo Flies Sigma Prototype

You can see the scaled-down Sigma prototype in the air in the short video clip above. AltoVolo claims it's successfully completed the preliminary design review as well as testing of this early version, ahead of full type certification.

The updated Sigma retains the stunning styling of the original design, but has swapped out the closed rotors for open ones
The updated Sigma retains the stunning styling of the original design, but has swapped out the closed rotors for open ones

Look closely, and you'll notice the design has evolved to a two-seater configuration, down from three. The company says this allows it to be flown by anyone with a Sport Pilot certificate and only 25 hours of training, during the day and with fair weather conditions. This expands the potential use cases for this vehicle – and I imagine it increases room for your luggage.

The Sigma now seats two instead of three, so Sport Pilots can legally fly with a passenger after just 25 hours of training
The Sigma now seats two instead of three, so Sport Pilots can legally fly with a passenger after just 25 hours of training

The other big difference from the previous renders is you've got open rotors for takeoff and cruising, instead of closed electric ducted fans. AltoVolo says it found this switch allowed for double the hover time, quicker propeller loading, and weight savings – and it's developed its own fixed pitch propeller that's better suited to this vehicle than alternatives available off the shelf.

The 1:4 scale Sigma prototype during a test flight
The 1:4 scale Sigma prototype during a test flight

The next step is to produce the full-scale Sigma demonstrator, which will really test the design and engineering that's going into this vehicle. AltoVolo hasn't revealed a time frame for this, but we've seen it take some other companies a year tor more to get to that stage.

A render of the view in the Sigma's cockpit
A render of the view in the Sigma's cockpit

It'll then have to ace transition flight tests, pass aviation certification requirements, and get its manufacturing pipeline in order before it can begin rolling this out to high-flying customers who want the quickest short ride in the sky.

Source: AltoVolo

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

AircrafteVTOLHybrid eVTOLsPersonal eVTOLs
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Quarterhorse 2.1 rolling out
Aircraft
Quarterhorse 2.1 takes flight on way to beating 50-year-old SR-71 record
Aerospace startup Hermeus has taken another step toward challenging the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird’s legendary supersonic speed record as the company’s uncrewed Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 lifted off from Spaceport America in New Mexico on March 2, 2026 for its maiden flight.
The DART AE missile
Aircraft
Australia launches 3D-printed, Mach 8 hypersonic missile from US soil
Australia's Hypersonix Launch Systems has made a historic launch of its next-generation DART AE hypersonic aircraft from Wallops Island, Virginia. Taking off aboard Rocket Lab's HASTE launch vehicle, the DART AE reached a top speed of Mach 8.
The Cyclone drone in forward flight mode
Aircraft
Video: Semicircular wings give Cyclone VTOL a different kind of lift
We've seen lots of designs for vertical take-off and landing vehicles over the years, but none are quite as striking as the wings on HopFlyt's Cyclone. The curved wings have their root in a design first introduced in the 1920s but never employed in a commercial vehicle.
The Horizon Evo
Aircraft
Blended-wing Horizon Evo aircraft goes double-decker
As US-based aerospace manufacturer Natilus secures US$28 million in additional financing, the company has revealed the latest supersized version of its Horizon blended-wing airliner that upgrades the basic design into a double-decker for cargo.
GE Aerospace's hybrid-electric jet engine in the ground testing rig
Aircraft
Hybrid jet engines work to excel where pure-electric jets fail
A hybrid-electric jet engine may seem as absurd as a horse-drawn Zeppelin, but GE Aerospace is ground testing a new megawatt-class hybrid turbofan engine and its full powertrain that is powerful enough to run a medium-haul narrow-body airliner.
The Airhart cockpit display suite
Aircraft
Interview: The avionics suite designed to let anyone fly a plane
California-based aerospace company Airhart Aeronautics recently completed test flights of its new cockpit avionics suite for small planes at the company's Long Beach facility. We sat down with Airhart President Nate Thuli to learn more.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!