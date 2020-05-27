© 2020 New Atlas
Aircraft

EHang air taxi approved for heavy-lift air logistics in China

By Paul Ridden
May 27, 2020
EHang air taxi approved for he...
EHang's 216 autonomous aerial vehicle is now approved to carry over 150 kg of cargo
EHang's 216 autonomous aerial vehicle is now approved to carry over 150 kg of cargo
View 3 Images
EHang's 216 autonomous aerial vehicle is now approved to carry over 150 kg of cargo
1/3
EHang's 216 autonomous aerial vehicle is now approved to carry over 150 kg of cargo
Air logistics trials have begun at a customer site in Taizhou in the Zhejiang province of China
2/3
Air logistics trials have begun at a customer site in Taizhou in the Zhejiang province of China
The Director General of the Civil Aviation Administration of China's Air Traffic Regulation Office Xu Hao granting the pilot operation approval to EHang recently
3/3
The Director General of the Civil Aviation Administration of China's Air Traffic Regulation Office Xu Hao granting the pilot operation approval to EHang recently
View gallery - 3 images

Air mobility company EHang has achieved another important milestone in its effort to make its passenger-grade autonomous aerial vehicles a common sight in the skies. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CCAC) has granted permission for the air taxis to be used for heavy-lift logistics.

Under regulations introduced in February 2019 by the CAAC, EHang becomes the first company to be granted airworthiness certification for a passenger-grade autonomous air vehicle (AAV). Air logistics trials are now being carried out at a customer site in Taizhou in the Zhejiang province of China, transporting cargo between ground level and hilltop locations, as well as between shore and islands.

This development follows an air tourism collaboration with LN Holdings to take hotel guests on aerial sightseeing jaunts, and is intended to be the first of a number of air logistics operations undertaken by the company, rolled out to other sites as EHang gains more experience and gathers vital operational data.

Air logistics trials have begun at a customer site in Taizhou in the Zhejiang province of China
Air logistics trials have begun at a customer site in Taizhou in the Zhejiang province of China

The AAV that's now authorized to carry over 150 kg (330 lb) of cargo per flight is the EHang 216, a two-person electric air taxi that's reported capable of a top speed of 130 km/h (80 mph) and a maximum flight time of 21 minutes per charge.

"We are thrilled that the CAAC and EHang took the lead on the world’s first commercial pilot operation approval of passenger-grade AAVs for air logistics uses," said the company's founder, chairman and CEO Hu Huazhi. "This approval is of great significance. For EHang, it enables us to enhance our first-mover advantage and accelerate the commercialization of AAV technology and air mobility solutions for logistics.

"It also lays a foundation for regulators around the world to jointly explore and establish a coordinated, supportive and sustainable regulatory environment. This will benefit the long-term development of the promising Urban Air Mobility applications."

You can see the EHang 216 undergoing test flights at Taizhou in the video below.

EHang Obtained World’s First Commercial Pilot Operation Approval of AAVs for Air Logistics Uses

Source: EHang

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

AircraftEhangeVTOLAir TaxisAutonomous flightLogistics
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More