How this new discovery effectively translates into a human clinical treatment is yet to be determined. A previous study from the same research team demonstrated the development of a novel antibody that seems to effectively block the inflammatory activity of fibrinogen in the brain. In animal tests the antibody proved promising, decreasing brain inflammation and synaptic damage associated with the protein, but the treatment is still not ready for human testing. Akassoglou suggests that finding a treatment that safely disrupts this immune response and blood-clotting protein in humans without causing deleterious side effects will require cautious and careful research.