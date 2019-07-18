Prior research has suggested that a number of different molecules activate RAGE, but most relevant is the work showing how this protein is more active when a body is metabolically stressed. What this means is that RAGE seems to have evolved as a protective mechanism to stall a body from burning fat in times of starvation, injury, or exposure to extreme environments. The researchers hypothesize RAGE is also activated in times of overeating, to signal to the body that these extra calories should be stored and not burned as energy.