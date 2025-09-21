© 2025 New Atlas
Architecture

Plastic fantastic: Inflated PVC forms huge donut-shaped concert hall

By Adam Williams
September 21, 2025
Plastic fantastic: Inflated PVC forms huge donut-shaped concert hall
Looking a bit like a massive purple donut, the Ark Nova is an unusual concert hall that inflates to host up to 500 people
Looking a bit like a massive purple donut, the Ark Nova is an unusual concert hall that inflates to host up to 500 people
View 8 Images
Looking a bit like a massive purple donut, the Ark Nova is an unusual concert hall that inflates to host up to 500 people
1/8
Looking a bit like a massive purple donut, the Ark Nova is an unusual concert hall that inflates to host up to 500 people
From some angles, the Ark Nova looks more like a bean than a donut
2/8
From some angles, the Ark Nova looks more like a bean than a donut
The Ark Nova rises to a maximum height of 18 m (60 ft) when fully inflated
3/8
The Ark Nova rises to a maximum height of 18 m (60 ft) when fully inflated
When fully inflated, the Ark Nova has a volume of over 9,000 cubic meters (almost 318,000 cubic feet)
4/8
When fully inflated, the Ark Nova has a volume of over 9,000 cubic meters (almost 318,000 cubic feet)
The wood for the Ark Nova's seating was sourced from ancient cedar trees
5/8
The wood for the Ark Nova's seating was sourced from ancient cedar trees
The Ark Nova is made from an elastic 0.6 mm (0.024 inch)-thick PVC membrane
6/8
The Ark Nova is made from an elastic 0.6 mm (0.024 inch)-thick PVC membrane
The Ark Nova's translucent membrane alters its appearance, depending on how it's illuminated
7/8
The Ark Nova's translucent membrane alters its appearance, depending on how it's illuminated
The Ark Nova was installed on a steel foundation using two cranes and inflated in around an hour
8/8
The Ark Nova was installed on a steel foundation using two cranes and inflated in around an hour
View gallery - 8 images

The extraordinary Ark Nova concert hall recently left its home in Japan for the first time. Designed by British sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor and late Pritzker Prize-winning architect Arata Isozaki, the purple structure resembles a giant donut, or a bean from some angles – or even something quite risqué, depending on how your mind works – and can accommodate up to 500 visitors.

Created in 2013 following the Fukushima earthquake as a symbol of hope, the Ark Nova had toured Japan four times before it was delivered to Switzerland for this year's Lucerne Festival, which ran from 8 August to 14 September.

It has a height of 18 m (60 ft), a width of 29 m (95 ft), and a length of 36 m (118 ft). It's made from an elastic 0.6-mm (0.024-in)-thick PVC membrane that, once inflated, is self-supporting. In a poignant touch, the seating within is made of wood sourced from ancient cedar trees, which previously grew near a Japanese temple destroyed by the earthquake.

Once transported to the site in Switzerland, it was installed on a steel plate foundation with a load-distributing ring used to secure it. Two cranes were used to lift the 1,700-kg (3,747-lb) structure, and it took around an hour to inflate it, with continuous airflow required to keep it upright.

When fully inflated, the Ark Nova has a volume of over 9,000 cubic meters (almost 318,000 cubic feet)
When fully inflated, the Ark Nova has a volume of over 9,000 cubic meters (almost 318,000 cubic feet)

"The material was cut and welded together in such a way that the walk-in sculpture does not require any additional conventional supporting structure when it is inflated," explains the festival's press release. "For visitors, the effect is impressive: they find themselves immersed in an organic space that conveys a sense of security and warmth due to its round, soft forms and special color."

Around 12,000 people visited the Ark Nova while it was in use and over 35 concerts were held there for 11 days. Now that the festival has come to an end, the Ark Nova has been dismantled and is headed back to Japan.

Sources: Lucerne Festival, Aerotrope

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionInflatableSwitzerland
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!