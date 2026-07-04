© 2026 New Atlas
Architecture

Zero-carbon cabin trades modern convenience for mountain simplicity

By Bridget Borgobello
July 03, 2026
Zero-carbon cabin trades modern convenience for mountain simplicity
A durable exterior combines concrete, steel, and ironwood siding
A durable exterior combines concrete, steel, and ironwood siding
View 18 Images
Camp Meeker’s simple form is shaped by the demands of its mountain setting
1/18
Camp Meeker’s simple form is shaped by the demands of its mountain setting
A durable exterior combines concrete, steel, and ironwood siding
2/18
A durable exterior combines concrete, steel, and ironwood siding
The home is designed to operate with zero carbon emissions from day-to-day energy use
3/18
The home is designed to operate with zero carbon emissions from day-to-day energy use
The retreat strips back modern conveniences to focus on the essentials
4/18
The retreat strips back modern conveniences to focus on the essentials
The main living space is organized around a central wood-fired stove
5/18
The main living space is organized around a central wood-fired stove
Vaulted timber ceilings enhance the sense of openness inside
6/18
Vaulted timber ceilings enhance the sense of openness inside
The heart of the home features a large open living area with timber fireplace
7/18
The heart of the home features a large open living area with timber fireplace
Large windows frame views of the surrounding alpine landscape
8/18
Large windows frame views of the surrounding alpine landscape
The material palette is limited to rustic-grade oak throughout
9/18
The material palette is limited to rustic-grade oak throughout
Bedrooms are arranged along one side of the main floor
10/18
Bedrooms are arranged along one side of the main floor
Oak lines the floors, walls, and ceilings for a unified interior
11/18
Oak lines the floors, walls, and ceilings for a unified interior
Two double bedrooms and a single bedroom are tucked at the end of the main floor
12/18
Two double bedrooms and a single bedroom are tucked at the end of the main floor
Interior spaces are kept simple to emphasize the surrounding views
13/18
Interior spaces are kept simple to emphasize the surrounding views
Camp Meeker Cabin offers a contemporary take on mountain retreat design
14/18
Camp Meeker Cabin offers a contemporary take on mountain retreat design
The home prioritizes passive design strategies alongside active systems
15/18
The home prioritizes passive design strategies alongside active systems
A large rooftop terrace, ideal for enjoying the sun or sleeping under the stars at night
16/18
A large rooftop terrace, ideal for enjoying the sun or sleeping under the stars at night
The building’s compact footprint reduces its impact on the landscape
17/18
The building’s compact footprint reduces its impact on the landscape
Camp Meeker Cabin floor-plan by Renée del Gaudio Architecture
18/18
Camp Meeker Cabin floor-plan by Renée del Gaudio Architecture
View gallery - 18 images

US design firm Renée del Gaudio Architecture has completed a 2,100-sq-ft (195-sq-m) retreat in Allenspark, Colorado. Dubbed Camp Meeker Cabin, the project strips mountain living back to its quieter essentials, while still embracing contemporary environmental design.

Set within view of Mt. Meeker, the cabin was created for a family with deep ties to the surrounding valley. Rather than designing a luxury escape filled with domestic gadgets, the architects have shaped a home that encourages slowing down and reconnecting with nature. There is no television, dishwasher, or microwave, placing the focus instead on the surrounding landscape, and shared daily rituals of cabin life.

Constructed with a concrete base, steel framing, and ironwood siding, the home features a durable outer layer, built with fire resistance in mind. Beneath the cabin’s modest character is a geothermal system, which uses the steady temperature of the ground to help heat and cool the home. By reducing reliance on conventional fuel-based systems, the cabin is designed to operate without producing carbon emissions from day-to-day energy use. Inside, the architects have kept the material palette deliberately simple. Rustic-grade oak covers the floors, walls, and ceilings, creating a warm, continuous interior.

The home prioritizes passive design strategies alongside active systems
The home prioritizes passive design strategies alongside active systems

The floorplan is arranged with a clear separation between the living areas and private sleeping quarters of the home. The heart of the home features a large open living area with timber kitchen, central fire place, vaulted timber ceilings, and large floor-to-ceiling windows. The design is open and clean, with a deliberate choice to draw the surrounding scenery deep into the interior of the home.

Large windows frame views of the surrounding alpine landscape
Large windows frame views of the surrounding alpine landscape

Two double bedrooms and a single bedroom are tucked at the end of the main floor, and are adjoined by a large outdoor terrace. The roof’s steep metal surface not only protects the home from cold winds, but creates enough height for an additional sleeping loft. The elevated loft is the fourth sleeping zone of the home, and is designated as the children’s quarters, giving the cabin a playful, camp-like feel. The elevated section of the cabin also features a large rooftop terrace, ideal for enjoying the sun during the day, or sleeping under the stars at night.

Camp Meeker Cabin stands as a thoughtful retreat that brings mountain living back to its essentials. Built for endurance, it is designed for this family and the generations who will return after them.

Source: Renée del Gaudio Architecture

View gallery - 18 images

Tags

ArchitectureCabinsTiny FootprintnatureHomesustainable design
No comments
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Saudi Arabia's JEC Tower will eventually exceed a height of 1 km (0.62 miles)
Architecture
World's new tallest building races toward completion in Saudi Arabia
The future world's tallest building has passed a major construction milestone. Saudi Arabia's JEC Tower has now reached 102 floors and is rapidly progressing toward its planned height of more than 3,280 ft.
The Mohammed VI Tower rises to a height of 250 m (820 ft), making it the tallest skyscraper in Morocco and one of the tallest in Africa
Architecture
Rocket-shaped skyscraper soars to record-breaking height
Designed to resemble a rocket on a launchpad readying for takeoff, this extraordinary tower reportedly draws inspiration from a billionaire's trip to a NASA facility in the late 1960s. It reaches a height of 820 ft.
The Vermont Villa is an impressive shipping container-based house that has a spacious interior, and includes its own pool and sauna
Architecture
One-of-a-kind shipping container house even has its own pool and sauna
We've seen a lot of shipping container-based houses, but few are as impressive as the recently completed Vermont Villa. The home has a spacious interior and even includes its own pool and sauna.
Tower F will be the tallest building in Africa once it’s completed later this year
Architecture
Africa's tallest tower rises with a mask-inspired design
La Tour F, a 76‑story skyscraper in Abidjan, will soon be Africa’s tallest tower at 421 m. Designed by Pierre Fakhoury, it combines government offices, public access, and green certification, symbolizing modern efficiency and cultural identity.
The iconic Hangar One will now be in the hands of Google as it enters its third life
Architecture
Google's restoration of the mammoth Hangar One now complete
Google has finished restoring Hangar One, the historic airship hangar at Moffett Field that has defined the Silicon Valley skyline since 1933. Here's the story of how it was saved, why Google got involved, and what comes next.
The Danjiang Bridge is the longest single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed bridge in the world
Architecture
Taiwan officially opens the world's longest single-mast bridge
Taiwan has cut the red ribbon on a giant infrastructure project its own construction team once deemed "impossible:" the 3,000-ft-long, single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed Danjiang Bridge that connects Taipei districts separated by the Tamsui River.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!