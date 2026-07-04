Zero-carbon cabin trades modern convenience for mountain simplicity

US design firm Renée del Gaudio Architecture has completed a 2,100-sq-ft (195-sq-m) retreat in Allenspark, Colorado. Dubbed Camp Meeker Cabin, the project strips mountain living back to its quieter essentials, while still embracing contemporary environmental design.

Set within view of Mt. Meeker, the cabin was created for a family with deep ties to the surrounding valley. Rather than designing a luxury escape filled with domestic gadgets, the architects have shaped a home that encourages slowing down and reconnecting with nature. There is no television, dishwasher, or microwave, placing the focus instead on the surrounding landscape, and shared daily rituals of cabin life.

Constructed with a concrete base, steel framing, and ironwood siding, the home features a durable outer layer, built with fire resistance in mind. Beneath the cabin’s modest character is a geothermal system, which uses the steady temperature of the ground to help heat and cool the home. By reducing reliance on conventional fuel-based systems, the cabin is designed to operate without producing carbon emissions from day-to-day energy use. Inside, the architects have kept the material palette deliberately simple. Rustic-grade oak covers the floors, walls, and ceilings, creating a warm, continuous interior.

The home prioritizes passive design strategies alongside active systems David Lauer Photography

The floorplan is arranged with a clear separation between the living areas and private sleeping quarters of the home. The heart of the home features a large open living area with timber kitchen, central fire place, vaulted timber ceilings, and large floor-to-ceiling windows. The design is open and clean, with a deliberate choice to draw the surrounding scenery deep into the interior of the home.

Large windows frame views of the surrounding alpine landscape David Lauer Photography

Two double bedrooms and a single bedroom are tucked at the end of the main floor, and are adjoined by a large outdoor terrace. The roof’s steep metal surface not only protects the home from cold winds, but creates enough height for an additional sleeping loft. The elevated loft is the fourth sleeping zone of the home, and is designated as the children’s quarters, giving the cabin a playful, camp-like feel. The elevated section of the cabin also features a large rooftop terrace, ideal for enjoying the sun during the day, or sleeping under the stars at night.

Camp Meeker Cabin stands as a thoughtful retreat that brings mountain living back to its essentials. Built for endurance, it is designed for this family and the generations who will return after them.

Source: Renée del Gaudio Architecture