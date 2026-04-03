© 2026 New Atlas
Architecture

Sea sponge inspires tower rising to supertall height in North America

By Adam Williams
April 03, 2026
Sea sponge inspires tower rising to supertall height in North America
595 West Georgia Street is a futuristic supertall skyscraper that's inspired by the sponge reefs found in the waters of British Columbia
595 West Georgia Street is a futuristic supertall skyscraper that's inspired by the sponge reefs found in the waters of British Columbia
View 5 Images
595 West Georgia Street is a futuristic supertall skyscraper that's inspired by the sponge reefs found in the waters of British Columbia
1/5
595 West Georgia Street is a futuristic supertall skyscraper that's inspired by the sponge reefs found in the waters of British Columbia
595 West Georgia Street will be joined by three other towers and is part of a major new development in Vancouver, Canada
2/5
595 West Georgia Street will be joined by three other towers and is part of a major new development in Vancouver, Canada
The larger Georgia & Abbott development will include multiple podium buildings and smaller structures
3/5
The larger Georgia & Abbott development will include multiple podium buildings and smaller structures
Georgia & Abbott will include a more traditional and modestly proportioned 402-ft (122-m) tower hosting social housing and an art gallery and daycare
4/5
Georgia & Abbott will include a more traditional and modestly proportioned 402-ft (122-m) tower hosting social housing and an art gallery and daycare
595 West Georgia Street will be Vancouver's first supertall skyscraper, and therefore the city's tallest building
5/5
595 West Georgia Street will be Vancouver's first supertall skyscraper, and therefore the city's tallest building
View gallery - 5 images

This remarkable skyscraper draws inspiration from the most unexpected of sources: sea sponges. The ambitious building will rise to a supertall height and will be topped by a publicly accessible tree-filled park.

The skyscraper is slated for Vancouver, Canada, and is part of the larger Georgia & Abbott development in the city by the Holborn Group. The development is designed by Henriquez Partners Architects and is divided into three main elements.

595 West Georgia Street will be joined by three other towers and is part of a major new development in Vancouver, Canada
595 West Georgia Street will be joined by three other towers and is part of a major new development in Vancouver, Canada

The largest is 595 West Georgia Street, shown above. Set to become Vancouver's first supertall and therefore its tallest building, the 1,033-ft (314.8-m) tower's sea-sponge-inspired exterior will feature a diagrid exoskeleton. Like the Morpheus Hotel, this means its exterior framework will both envelop the building and form much of its supporting structure. Its interior will host a hotel, along with a restaurant and some conference facilities, and be topped by the rooftop terrace mentioned.

The neighboring 501 West Georgia Street consists of two buildings. The north tower will reach 783 ft (238 m) and will contain residential space, along with a shared rooftop amenity deck. Its southern counterpart, meanwhile, will be a little taller at 889 ft (270 m), with mixed-use residential space and another rooftop terrace. Finally, 388 Abbott Street will be a more modest 402-ft (122-m) tower that will contain social housing, plus an art gallery and daycare. There will also be multiple podium buildings and smaller structures.

"The architectural expression of the project tells a story that is unique to British Columbia and inspired by rare and ancient glass sea sponge reefs – living structures found off the BC coast that demonstrate strength and adaptability," explains Henriquez Partners Architects. "This natural metaphor is expressed not only in distinct silhouettes and the sculptural form of its tallest tower, but in their environmental performance towards a net-zero carbon operation. Informed by the sea sponge's structural ingenuity and ecological purpose, the towers offer a uniquely Vancouver expression of sustainability, beauty, and vertical urbanism."

The larger Georgia & Abbott development will include multiple podium buildings and smaller structures
The larger Georgia & Abbott development will include multiple podium buildings and smaller structures

Building plans have been submitted to city authorities and have received support with a view to going ahead, though there's no word yet on when the skyscrapers are expected to be completed. The project comes amid growing interest in using sea sponges' strength and durability as inspiration in construction.

Source: Henriquez Partners Architects

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSkyscrapersVancouverResidential towers
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!