Massive spherical building stacks apartments above a sports arena

Influential Dutch firm MVRDV is known for producing extraordinary designs, including a geological skyscraper and a mixing-bowl-like art depot. Its latest project follows in this vein and will take the form of a striking spherical building that hosts a sports arena, hotel, and residences inside.

Named the Grand Ballroom – the Sphere was already taken, after all – the project will be located in Tirana, Albania, and is part of an unprecedented building boom in the Southeastern European country's capital that includes new towers like the Bond Tower and Hora Vertikale, as well as MVRDV's own Pyramid of Tirana.

The studio says that the Grand Ballroom's spherical form is literally inspired by sports balls and it spans over 100 m (328 ft) in diameter. Its spacious interior will be organized in stacked layers. Lower levels will contain retail spaces and a 6,000-seat arena for basketball and volleyball games. Above this will be a hotel, allowing guests to enjoy the action taking place below. Further up again, apartments will occupy the higher section, arranged around a central courtyard with an oculus looking down into the arena.

The Grand Ballroom will include a 6,000-capacity sports arena MVRDV

Up at the very top of the building, duplex penthouses will open onto private rooftop terraces, offering panoramic views across the Albanian capital. Part of this upper ring will also host a double-height hotel skybar. A second, glazed oculus crowns the sphere, designed to open for natural ventilation.

"The design's distinctive feature, its spherical shape, accomplishes much more than simply creating an iconic structure alongside the road connecting the airport to the city center," explains MVRDV. "By stacking the hotel and residential functions on top of the arena itself, the design accommodates a significant amount of program on a relatively small site. By making the building rounded, it avoids creating any 'rear' facades that neglect the surrounding neighborhood. By tapering inward toward the building's base, it creates more space for public plazas and outdoor sports facilities that can be used by local children. And by tapering inward at the top, it creates terraces for the building's residents."

The Grand Ballroom's upper floors will host a residential courtyard that offers a view of the sporting action below MVRDV

The project is the winner of a recent competition entry and was created with a consortium that includes Trema Tech shpk, Likado BV, Albanian Capital Group shpk, and BCN Investments BV. We have no word yet on when construction is expected to begin.

Source: MVRDV