Tenant-built bamboo housing resists a 7.7-magnitude earthquake

By Bridget Borgobello
October 20, 2025
In the heart of Mandalay, bamboo houses stand unshaken after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake
In the heart of Mandalay, bamboo houses stand unshaken after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake
A modular bamboo home that costs less than a smartphone, yet endures nature’s fiercest tests
A modular bamboo home that costs less than a smartphone, yet endures nature’s fiercest tests
Designed by Blue Temple, these bamboo houses withstood a powerful earthquake without a single crack
Designed by Blue Temple, these bamboo houses withstood a powerful earthquake without a single crack
A cluster of bamboo homes in Burma becomes a symbol of resilience and community
A cluster of bamboo homes in Burma becomes a symbol of resilience and community
Built with bundled small-diameter bamboo, each frame distributes seismic loads evenly through its structure
Built with bundled small-diameter bamboo, each frame distributes seismic loads evenly through its structure
Interlocking bamboo joints give each home its remarkable flexibility during seismic events
Interlocking bamboo joints give each home its remarkable flexibility during seismic events
Each home can be assembled by families with guidance from trained builders and a DIY Bamboo Manual
Each home can be assembled by families with guidance from trained builders and a DIY Bamboo Manual
The structure’s strength lies in its simplicity: bound bamboo, local skill, and precise geometry
The structure’s strength lies in its simplicity: bound bamboo, local skill, and precise geometry
The lightweight roof panels reduce collapse risk while keeping homes cool and bright
The lightweight roof panels reduce collapse risk while keeping homes cool and bright
A modular approach allows each family to customize their façade with woven bamboo or timber
A modular approach allows each family to customize their façade with woven bamboo or timber
Natural ventilation and raised flooring protect interiors from Burma’s humid monsoon climate
Natural ventilation and raised flooring protect interiors from Burma’s humid monsoon climate
Created for families displaced by conflict, Housing NOW offers both safety and dignity
Created for families displaced by conflict, Housing NOW offers both safety and dignity
Seventy-nine homes built. Five-hundred manuals shared. A growing movement for resilient housing
Seventy-nine homes built. Five-hundred manuals shared. A growing movement for resilient housing
Housing NOW transforms bamboo from humble material to humanitarian infrastructure
Housing NOW transforms bamboo from humble material to humanitarian infrastructure
The homes combine local craft and computational design to create earthquake-resistant frames
The homes combine local craft and computational design to create earthquake-resistant frames
Constructed in just seven days using local tools and materials
Constructed in just seven days using local tools and materials
Families take part in building their own homes, learning construction techniques that can be passed on
Families take part in building their own homes, learning construction techniques that can be passed on
Housing Now is recognized by MIT Solve, UNICEF, and the Nikkei Asia Award for innovation in humanitarian design
Housing Now is recognized by MIT Solve, UNICEF, and the Nikkei Asia Award for innovation in humanitarian design
In the heart of Mandalay, Burma, a small cluster of bamboo houses has become a symbol of resilience. When a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar earlier this year, the ground around them split and buildings nearby collapsed. Yet 26 of these homes, designed and built by architectural studio Blue Temple, remained completely intact.

Created for families displaced by ongoing conflict, the modular houses are part of a long-term project known as Housing NOW.

Instead of relying on imported materials, the system uses bundled small-diameter bamboo, a resource that grows abundantly across the region. By tightly binding and interlocking the bamboo poles, Blue Temple’s team created a structural frame that distributes seismic loads evenly across the walls and roof. The technique draws on both local craftsmanship and digital design, to produce a frame that flexes during an earthquake.

Each bamboo home comes with a DIY manual, instructing users on how to assemble the structure in just seven days at a cost of around US$1,000 to $1,300. To build the home, family members can take part in putting together the module, guided by trained builders who ensure that all the components align precisely. The result is a home that can withstand both earthquakes and high winds, while remaining low-cost and easily repairable.

The design of the home features open walls that allow for natural ventilation, while raised flooring keeps the interior dry during heavy monsoon rains. The roof is made from lightweight panels, and the external façade can be customized with woven bamboo or timber, reflecting the traditions of each region.

To date, Blue Temple has completed 79 of these modular homes across Burma. The studio has also introduced a cash-for-shelter scheme, that supports families who wish to upgrade their existing bamboo houses with stronger frames and safer roofing systems.

Recognized by MIT Solve, the Good Energies Foundation, UNICEF Innovation30, and the Nikkei Asia Award, Blue Temple’s Housing NOW project highlights the structural potential of bamboo in humanitarian design. Its performance during the Mandalay earthquake reinforces the material’s role as both an affordable and resilient solution for communities in crisis.

Source: Blue Temple

