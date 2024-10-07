Green roofs and rustic charm unite in a contemporary masterpiece

In a rural area of Poland, Mobius Architekci studio has designed an impressive architectural piece that seamlessly merges traditional farmhouse aesthetics with bold, modern minimalism. Dubbed the Loop House, the project boasts a contemporary design that embraces green roofs to reduce the building's environmental impact.

At first glance, the Loop House may appear to be a contemporary interpretation of a rustic stone farmhouse. However, a closer inspection reveals how Mobius Architekci has integrated layers of innovation into this design. Clad in natural stone – historically linked to the region’s agricultural architecture – the house appears deeply rooted in its environment. Beyond this initial impression, however, it becomes clear that the Loop House is anything but conventional.

The design of the 750-sq-m (8,073-sq-ft) home revolves around a recurring theme in modern architecture: the contrast between openness and enclosure. Mobius Architekci has reinterpreted the farmhouse concept by incorporating expansive glass walls and light-filled interiors.

The "loop" aspect of the design is reflected in the continuous flow of internal spaces. Rooms interconnect in a way that creates cohesion despite the sprawling layout.

A sanctuary of peace and tranquility nestled in nature

Paweł Ulatowski

Additionally, while the looping design creates a fluid internal experience, it may not represent the most efficient use of space. The concept of continuous circulation is intriguing theoretically, but in practice it could lead to longer, less direct routes between key living areas.

The exterior of the home is built with large, carefully cut stone slabs that wrap around the structure, contrasting with the soft timber interior furnishings. The stone facade provides thermal mass and helps moderate temperature fluctuations throughout the year. Conversely, the large glass surfaces provide a contemporary counterpoint to the weight and solidity of the stone. These glass walls flood the interiors with natural light and blur the boundary between the indoors and outdoors.

The home celebrates the connection between architecture and the natural world Paweł Ulatowski

Mobius Architekci has positioned the house to maximize views of the surrounding natural environment. The structure’s varying angles allow for distinct interior design, which is complimented with a large internal courtyard. The house uniquely integrates the landscape into its form, featuring expansive garden-bed roofing which helps the home disappear into its rural setting.

Through the Loop House, Mobius Architekci has created a residence that stands as a testament to the beauty of blending old and new, ultimately enriching the architectural discourse in Poland.

Source: Mobius Architekci via Archilovers

