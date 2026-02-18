World's largest spherical building brings space tourism down to Earth

Longtime readers may remember a proposal to recreate the experience of standing on the the Moon inside a giant spherical structure here on Earth. That concept never materialized, but now, four years later, the team behind it is back with an even more ambitious vision.

The new project, named Moon, is slated for an as-yet undecided location. Though it feels like a natural fit for Saudi Arabia, the press release lists Australia, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Poland, Spain, Thailand, the USA, or the United Arab Emirates as potential candidates.

If realized, its centerpiece would be what's described as the world's largest and tallest true spherical building. At 271 m (889 ft) in diameter and 312 m (1,023 ft) tall, it would dwarf the Sphere in Las Vegas, which measures 157 m (515 ft) in diameter and 112 m (367 ft) in height.

The Moon would host a resort anchored by a large 4,000-room hotel. At ground level, plans include a convention center, event spaces, restaurants, wellbeing facilities, and a smaller boutique hotel. Above all this would sit the project's headline attraction: an "authentic" simulated lunar surface designed to let visitors experience what walking on the Moon might feel like. This seems like a big ask and exactly how this effect would be achieved has not yet been explained.

Moon's central attraction will be an artificial Lunar landscape that promises an "authentic" experience Moon World Resorts

The Moon would be encircled by 20 tower structures, which would support a panoramic elevated walkway around the exterior, which judging by the renders appears to be topped by solar panels. Nearby, 16 smaller sphere-shaped buildings are also planned.

Elsewhere, the development is envisioned to include parking facilities, a transit hub, heliport and vertiport operations, and luxury branded residences. Large amounts of greenery are also shown. Moon World Resorts says that it could open as early as 2032 if all goes smoothly, but it still seems very conceptual at this stage so don't pack your spacesuit just yet.

Source: Moon World Resorts