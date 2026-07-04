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Architecture

Dramatically angled green roofs reshape urban housing

By Bridget Borgobello
July 04, 2026
Dramatically angled green roofs reshape urban housing
Sloped green roofs offer a new approach to dense urban living
Sloped green roofs offer a new approach to dense urban living
View 27 Images
Angled roofs turn the housing block into a vertical landscape
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Angled roofs turn the housing block into a vertical landscape
Sloping green roofs balance density with light and open space
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Sloping green roofs balance density with light and open space
Two existing buildings have been retained and repurposed
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Two existing buildings have been retained and repurposed
The historic structures once served as local police stations
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The historic structures once served as local police stations
The street edge blends historic and contemporary elements
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The street edge blends historic and contemporary elements
Public spaces are positioned between the buildings
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Public spaces are positioned between the buildings
The design reduces overshadowing within a dense urban setting
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The design reduces overshadowing within a dense urban setting
Windows are scattered across the façade to bring light into every corner
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Windows are scattered across the façade to bring light into every corner
The interior layout works with the roof form to increase spatial quality
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The interior layout works with the roof form to increase spatial quality
Irregular window placement creates shifting patterns of light
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Irregular window placement creates shifting patterns of light
Sloped roof planes create a more dynamic interior environment
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Sloped roof planes create a more dynamic interior environment
The interior benefits from a combination of height, light, and openness
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The interior benefits from a combination of height, light, and openness
The geometric layout adds space and height
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The geometric layout adds space and height
A central atrium brings light and openness into the heart of the development
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A central atrium brings light and openness into the heart of the development
Stepped roofscape introduces greenery to dense urban housing
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Stepped roofscape introduces greenery to dense urban housing
Stepped green roofs transform the compact city block
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Stepped green roofs transform the compact city block
The atrium acts as a social core within the housing block
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The atrium acts as a social core within the housing block
The atrium introduces a sense of openness within a dense urban setting
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The atrium introduces a sense of openness within a dense urban setting
Nieuw Bergen presents a contemporary approach to urban housing density
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Nieuw Bergen presents a contemporary approach to urban housing density
The design responds to the scale of the existing neighborhood
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The design responds to the scale of the existing neighborhood
The buildings rise gradually to a 17-story tower at the far end
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The buildings rise gradually to a 17-story tower at the far end
The development is composed of seven buildings arranged across a compact urban block
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The development is composed of seven buildings arranged across a compact urban block
Sloping rooftops turn dense housing into a light-filled urban landscape
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Sloping rooftops turn dense housing into a light-filled urban landscape
Nieuw Bergen introduces 237 new homes to Eindhoven’s Bergen district
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Nieuw Bergen introduces 237 new homes to Eindhoven’s Bergen district
Angular green roofs redefine inner-city living
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Angular green roofs redefine inner-city living
Sloped green roofs offer a new approach to dense urban living
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Sloped green roofs offer a new approach to dense urban living
Green roofscape rethinks density in compact housing development
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Green roofscape rethinks density in compact housing development
View gallery - 27 images

Dutch architectural firm MVRDV has completed a green-roof residential development in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, bringing 237 new homes into the city’s historic Bergen district. Dubbed Nieuw Bergen, the project combines new construction with the repurposing of two existing buildings, adding housing while respecting the area’s established scale.

The development is broken into a sequence of buildings that rise gradually across the site. Lower volumes align with the surrounding streets, with the tallest building rising 17 floors at the far end. Boasting angled roofscapes, the upper portions of the buildings are designed so that daylight can filter deeper into the upper apartments and shared spaces below.

"The neighborhood of De Bergen is one of the oldest and most authentic parts of Eindhoven, known for its small restaurants and boutique shops, making it a charismatic neighborhood close to the city center," says MVRDV founding partner Jacob van Rijs. "… we wanted buildings with character, embedded into the neighborhood in a way that feels natural. The sloping roofs achieve this in a way that benefits both residents in their apartments and visitors in the streets. The result is a chain of polite, yet simultaneously radical buildings with an exciting contour resembling a mountainous landscape – adding ‘bergen’ in De Bergen!"

Sloping rooftops turn dense housing into a light-filled urban landscape
Sloping rooftops turn dense housing into a light-filled urban landscape

The Nieuw Bergen project retains two 20th-century structures at the street edge, both of which previously served as police stations. The buildings have been adapted and integrated into the new scheme, preserving a layer of the site’s history. Behind this historical frontage, five new buildings increase in height, including the six-story Orange block, which contains the majority of the development’s 54 social housing units.

The roofscapes also feature a number of shared outdoor spaces. Several of the stepped roof peaks are used as communal terraces, while one includes a glazed greenhouse. These elevated areas provide space for gathering and informal use, adding a social layer to the development beyond the apartments themselves.

At ground level, commercial spaces have been integrated into several of the buildings. These spaces sit alongside pedestrian-friendly walkways and open areas, encouraging movement and activity throughout the site.

The interior layout works with the roof form to increase spatial quality
The interior layout works with the roof form to increase spatial quality

Sustainability is addressed through a combination of passive and active measures. The roof design allows solar panels to be integrated into the building, while green roofscapes introduce vegetation that supports biodiversity and helps manage heat and rainwater. As with many such strategies, their long-term effectiveness will depend on maintenance and how they are used over time.

Nieuw Bergen presents an innovative and attractive approach to inner-city housing, demonstrating how housing developments can be introduced without overwhelming the character of an existing neighborhood.

Source: MVRDV

View gallery - 27 images

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ArchitectureUrban RedevelopmentUrban PlanningUrban GardeningGreen RoofsBuilding and ConstructionHome
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Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

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