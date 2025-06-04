© 2025 New Atlas
Architecture

Blocky tower boosts living space with extraordinary cantilevering facade

By Adam Williams
June 04, 2025
Blocky tower boosts living space with extraordinary cantilevering facade
Out of the Box is an unusual blocky tower by MVRDV that will consist of 25 floors of residential space
Out of the Box is an unusual blocky tower by MVRDV that will consist of 25 floors of residential space
View 3 Images
Out of the Box is an unusual blocky tower by MVRDV that will consist of 25 floors of residential space
1/3
Out of the Box is an unusual blocky tower by MVRDV that will consist of 25 floors of residential space
Out of the Box's jutting box-like forms will create terrace areas, balconies, and expand indoor living space
2/3
Out of the Box's jutting box-like forms will create terrace areas, balconies, and expand indoor living space
Out of the Box will include 93 apartments, each of which will have a unique floorplan
3/3
Out of the Box will include 93 apartments, each of which will have a unique floorplan
View gallery - 3 images

Influential Dutch architecture firm MVRDV has revealed plans for a striking new residential tower in Taiwan. Appropriately named Out of the Box, the project is defined by a bold blocky design and cantilevered facade that creates outdoor areas and increases indoor living space.

We've no word yet on exactly how tall Out of the Box will be, but it will consist of 25 floors, so will reach a height of around 250 ft (76 m). It will be located in the Tianmu neighborhood of Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.

Its Jenga-like design is obviously eye-catching, but does serve some practical purpose too. Its many boxes cantilever outwards to form balconies, terraces, and additional interior spaces. According to MVRDV, this unusual shape was partly informed by a detailed investigation into Taiwanese building regulations, which include complex rules on outdoor spaces.

"By cross-referencing these regulations with each other, the design team was able to create a catalogue of boxes which offer a range of simple balconies, combined 'loggia-balconies,' double-height balconies connected to duplex apartments, and more," explains the firm. "While the building's floorplans are based on a small number of repeating apartment types, the addition of the boxes creates slight variations throughout the building. The size and placement of the boxes was determined via digital scripting, which processed considerations such as sun exposure to give the building its playful shape."

Out of the Box's jutting box-like forms will create terrace areas, balconies, and expand indoor living space
Out of the Box's jutting box-like forms will create terrace areas, balconies, and expand indoor living space

The interior of the tower will host 93 apartments, each of which will have its own unique floorplan. Additionally, surrounding landscaping will be improved, with the addition of a swimming pool and greenery, plus some nearby stores will be given a makeover.

There's no news yet on when Out of the Box is expected to be completed. The project will be MVRDV's fourth recent work in Taiwan, following the completion of the Tainan Spring and the Tainan Market, while the nearby Sun Rock is also almost finished.

Source: MVRDV

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionMVRDVResidential towers
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!