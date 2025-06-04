Blocky tower boosts living space with extraordinary cantilevering facade

Influential Dutch architecture firm MVRDV has revealed plans for a striking new residential tower in Taiwan. Appropriately named Out of the Box, the project is defined by a bold blocky design and cantilevered facade that creates outdoor areas and increases indoor living space.

We've no word yet on exactly how tall Out of the Box will be, but it will consist of 25 floors, so will reach a height of around 250 ft (76 m). It will be located in the Tianmu neighborhood of Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.

Its Jenga-like design is obviously eye-catching, but does serve some practical purpose too. Its many boxes cantilever outwards to form balconies, terraces, and additional interior spaces. According to MVRDV, this unusual shape was partly informed by a detailed investigation into Taiwanese building regulations, which include complex rules on outdoor spaces.

"By cross-referencing these regulations with each other, the design team was able to create a catalogue of boxes which offer a range of simple balconies, combined 'loggia-balconies,' double-height balconies connected to duplex apartments, and more," explains the firm. "While the building's floorplans are based on a small number of repeating apartment types, the addition of the boxes creates slight variations throughout the building. The size and placement of the boxes was determined via digital scripting, which processed considerations such as sun exposure to give the building its playful shape."

Out of the Box's jutting box-like forms will create terrace areas, balconies, and expand indoor living space MVRDV

The interior of the tower will host 93 apartments, each of which will have its own unique floorplan. Additionally, surrounding landscaping will be improved, with the addition of a swimming pool and greenery, plus some nearby stores will be given a makeover.

There's no news yet on when Out of the Box is expected to be completed. The project will be MVRDV's fourth recent work in Taiwan, following the completion of the Tainan Spring and the Tainan Market, while the nearby Sun Rock is also almost finished.

Source: MVRDV