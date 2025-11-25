Under-construction skyscraper smashes North American height record

A new residential skyscraper has set a North American record, becoming the tallest building in Canada – and it's not even finished yet. Named the Pinnacle SkyTower, it will rise to an impressive supertall height of 351.85 m (1,154 ft) in Toronto once complete.

Designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects, the skyscraper currently sits at 100 floors and will eventually reach 106. The height milestone surpasses the recent One Bloor West tower, by Foster and Partners, which held the "Canada's tallest building" bragging rights for just a few short months.

Of course, the CN Tower looms even larger nearby, though that's classified as a structure, not a building, so it doesn't count. To put the new skyscraper's height into perspective, it's significantly taller than any building in Western Europe, whereas if it were located in the USA it would sit at a not-too-shabby 12th tallest in the official height rankings.

The Pinnacle SkyTower offers views of Lake Ontario and the Toronto skyline, including Canada's famous CN Tower, pictured nearby Pinnacle International

The building has a slender and elegant profile, with an aerodynamic 12-sided, tapered design that allows it to take severe winds in its stride. It draws inspiration from Toronto's waterfront architecture and incorporates angular, diamond-shaped geometry to better complement other buildings in the city's downtown area.

The interior's 106 floors will host 958 residential units, as well as the new Le Meridien Toronto Pinnacle Hotel. Scant information is available yet on the apartment interiors, but as you'd expect, Pinnacle International promises that they will be suitably luxurious, with high-quality materials and 80,000 sq ft (7,432 sq m) of amenities, including a restaurant on the top floor, which will actually sit level with the CN Tower's observation point nearby.

Balconies will be installed up to the 88th floor and impressive floor-to-ceiling windows will wow visitors with choice views of Lake Ontario and the city skyline.

The Pinnacle SkyTower has an elegant and aerodynamic 12-sided, tapered design Pinnacle International

According to the developer, the project is expected to be completed and begin welcoming guests sometime in 2026. We've no word on apartment costs yet, but we'll go out on a limb and say these won't be affordable starter homes, which are desperately needed to ease Toronto's housing crisis.

Source: Pinnacle International