Floating urban meadow honors women, connects Montreal neighborhoods

A new civic square by design firm Lemay has been completed in Montreal, Canada. Dubbed Place des Montréalaises, the project transforms a sunken highway into a vibrant public square. In doing so, it reconnects Old Montreal to the city center, while celebrating the memory of 21 women; 14 victims of the École Polytechnique femicide (1989), and 7 pioneering women from Montreal. The square functions as both an inclusive urban space and a living memorial, combining ecological, social, and artistic interventions within a single, layered design.

To begin, the site presented a significant challenge: a recessed section of roadway divided neighborhoods, and limited pedestrian movement. Lemay approached the project by covering the trench with a gently inclined floating plane, creating an accessible, continuous surface across the site. This new elevated section accommodates pathways, terraces, and seating; making the square approachable from multiple access points, while also providing a clear spatial structure.

At the heart of the square, 21 planting clusters form a seasonal "flower meadow.” Each grouping corresponds to a woman honored in the project, ranging from victims of the École Polytechnique femicide to pioneering figures in Montreal’s history – namely Myra Cree, Jessie Maxwell-Smith, Agnès Vautier, Ida Roth Steinberg, Idola Saint-Jean, Harriet Brooks, and Jeanne Mance.

Place des Montréalaises integrates art, landscape, and architecture into a cohesive urban destination

Vincent Brillant

"The floating inclined plane at the heart of the site constitutes the defining element to which the concept is anchored,” says Lemay. "It accommodates a vast flower meadow where 21 plant species are brought together in 86 planting bouquets that evolve with the seasons: an approach that honors these 21 exceptional Montreal women while enhancing the ecological qualities of the area."

A cylindrical mirror near the metro entrance inscribes the women’s names across its surface. Letters are fragmented into the surrounding steps, allowing visitors to interact with the text and engage with the memory of these women in a tactile, participatory way.

The square features an urban forest to the north; planted above railway tunnels and infrastructure, to provide a transition zone from the street to the elevated plaza. Plant species were selected for resilience and ecosystem value, covering more than half of the site’s surface. The design also includes a large oculus in the floating meadow, which allows an elm tree at street level to grow through the slab, while reducing structural load.

The urban forest at the northern edge provides a transition from street to plaza Vincent Brillant

Public engagement was a central priority. Wide steps double as seating and offer clear sightlines to the meadow, surrounding artworks, and the adjacent metro station’s stained-glass installation.

The Place des Montréalaises project was realized by Lemay in collaboration with artist Angela Silver, structural engineers, and a multidisciplinary team, with construction led by Construction Génix. Vegetation now covers more than half of the site, integrating public space, and memorial elements within a single cohesive design.

Source: Lemay via V2