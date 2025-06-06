Saudi's latest ambitious project: A bridge across the Red Sea to Egypt

Saudi Arabia and Egypt are reportedly planning to build a bridge – or possibly a tunnel – across the Red Sea to connect the two countries. The ambitious proposal is part of a larger effort to boost tourism and trade, and to support Saudi's ongoing Neom giga-project.

No official announcement has been revealed yet and there are not even any official images available. However, Reuters reports that Egyptian transport minister Kamel al-Wazir recently told a conference in Egypt that the planning stage for a bridge between Egypt and Saudi Arabia has been completed, and that his country is ready to implement it at any time. The minister also mentioned the possibility of there being a tunnel instead of a bridge.

The idea isn't a new one. A plan for a bridge connecting the two countries was proposed by Saudi king Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in 2016 and this latest report comes as the oil-rich kingdom continues to accelerate its transformation into a tourism and tech hub with huge construction works, including the Line, Oxagon, the world's new tallest building and a skyscraper big enough to fit 20 Empire State Buildings.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia are separated by the Red Sea. The closest point between the two countries is the Strait of Tiran, which at its narrowest is around 4 miles (6.4 km). Though not confirmed, this is the area previously suggested for the bridge. It would certainly be a substantial crossing, but not particularly long: to put it into perspective, China's Danyang–Kunshan Grand Bridge stretches roughly 102 miles (164.8 km). Of far greater concern will be the sea depth, local coral life and the marine ecosystem, as well as shipping.

In addition to serving tourists (in particular those headed to Neom), the bridge would also tie into a larger rail cargo network that Egypt has spent the past decade upgrading and would allow easier shipments of cargo from East to West.

We've reached out to Saudi officials for comment and expect more details as the project progresses.