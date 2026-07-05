Chinese folding fan inspires epic opera house build, 6 years in the making

Six years in the making, Shanghai Grand Opera House – one of China's most ambitious cultural builds – is opening its doors. The huge complex covers 146,000 square meters (1.57 million sq ft, or 36 acres) and forms the centerpiece of the arts precinct built upon the site of Expo 2010.

The epic development, on the east bank of the Huangpu River, was designed by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta in partnership with the East China Architectural Design & Research Institute (ECADI), with theater planning by Theatre Projects and acoustics by the renowned Nagata Acoustics. While each space has been designed for its performance purpose, the complex doubles as a public space, much like the impressive Shenzhen Bay Culture Park does.

The complex makes a statement with its exterior Tian Fangfang/City News Service

One of the key features is the dramatic spiral roof, which takes cues from an unfurled Chinese folding fan, a space that is accessible to visitors and serves as an observation deck overlooking the Huangpu River and the city's skyline.

The Grand Opera House is now among the largest performing arts spaces in China, housing four areas: the Soar Theater, Grand Atelier, Open Stage and the Harmony Hall. Together, these form the acronym SGOH aka the Shanghai Grand Opera House.

Harmony Hall will boast one of Asia's largest stage systems, with around 3,500 sq m (37,700 sq ft) of floor space for performers. It forms what's known as China's first six-grid stage system, allowing productions to be assembled, dismantled and switched up fast, so the venue can host a variety of performances without the time it'd usually take to change shows.

The double-spiral staircase at the Shanghai Grand Opera House Tian Fangfang/City News Service

The overall structure has a solid foundation, with the use of 165-MPa ultra-high-performance concrete (UHPC), a strong material that can handle the construction's cantilevered roof areas and curved structures.

Alongside the performance spaces, visitors will find exhibition galleries, rehearsal studios, educational facilities, screening rooms, restaurants, libraries and a suite of public spaces. Much like the incredible Shenzhen culture center, the Grand Opera House is a space for people to visit like they would a park, exploring the grounds and rooftop promenade day and night. And you won't need a ticket to a show for this experience.

Harmony Hall, looking toward the stage Tian Fangfang/City News Service

After six long years, construction was formally completed and approved by authorities on June 23. Opening events are expected to be scheduled in the coming months.

This building is less about the venues it holds and more to do with the way such massive projects can create a functional space for the general public, for free, changing the way people interact with architecture. It's something that China has been particularly good at providing – a way for people to enjoy their city in new ways, without needing a ticket to a performance to experience it.

The massive complex revives the Expo 2010 site Tian Fangfang/City News Service

Source: Snøhetta and City News Service