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Architecture

Charming house built from the bones of its own colonial-era ruin

By Stefan Ionescu
July 03, 2026
Charming house built from the bones of its own colonial-era ruin
Part of Shilaya was built with stone salvaged from a collapsed colonial-era cottage
Part of Shilaya was built with stone salvaged from a collapsed colonial-era cottage
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Part of Shilaya was built with stone salvaged from a collapsed colonial-era cottage
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Part of Shilaya was built with stone salvaged from a collapsed colonial-era cottage
The two bedrooms have thick stone walls that serve as the bedroom volume’s thermal mass
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The two bedrooms have thick stone walls that serve as the bedroom volume’s thermal mass
Shiyala is located in Katagiri, which used to be a hill station from the British era
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Shiyala is located in Katagiri, which used to be a hill station from the British era
Everything other than the stone base of the house is largely prefabricated from steel
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Everything other than the stone base of the house is largely prefabricated from steel
There is a study mezzanine above the living space with a skylight running through the ridge of the roof
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There is a study mezzanine above the living space with a skylight running through the ridge of the roof
The living, dining, and kitchen areas are located in the central volume in Shilaya’s three-volume layout
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The living, dining, and kitchen areas are located in the central volume in Shilaya’s three-volume layout
Salvaged brick is largely incorporated into the design of the house
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Salvaged brick is largely incorporated into the design of the house
View gallery - 7 images

Architecture firm Meister Varma has completed a house in Kotagiri, a hill town in India's Nilgiri Mountains, that's held up by the stones of the collapsed colonial-era cottage that once occupied the same plot. It’s called Shilaya, which is from the Sanskrit word for stone. It’s a clear nod to the structure that stood there before it. Shilaya looks south over a garden earmarked for future cottages, with staff quarters to the west.

Kotagiri was once a hill station from the British era, and that’s why many of its older houses feature the same heavy stone masonry. It’s almost like a tradition. So the principal architect Krishnan Varma didn’t clear the rubble from the ruin. Instead, he treated it as a foundation on which the new house would rise. In an interview with Dezeen, he said it took several iterations until Shilaya took its final form.

Salvaged brick is largely incorporated into the design of the house
Salvaged brick is largely incorporated into the design of the house

Sydney's 19 Waterloo Street, named World Interior of the Year in 2023, did something similar but on a smaller scale. It reclaimed a nearby brick project to finish its rooms. Shilaya pushes the idea further, building salvaged material into the structure, not just the surface.

The remnants of the old cottage can be seen clearest in the walls, as the base of the house is still made from the salvaged stone. Meister Varma couldn’t quarry or manufacture new materials on the plot because it’s prohibited in these ecologically sensitive regions. This is what largely drove the decision to design the house this way.

Shiyala is located in Katagiri, which used to be a hill station from the British era
Shiyala is located in Katagiri, which used to be a hill station from the British era

It’s only the stone walls at ground level that sourced their materials on site. Everything above that, including the roof, the first floor, and the partition walls of the central volume, was largely prefabricated in steel and shipped to the plot, ready to be installed.

That central volume is where Shilaya’s main living, dining, and kitchen areas are located. It sits below a gabled roof with a long skylight running along the ridge line, illuminating everything below with natural light. There’s also a spiral staircase that leads to a study mezzanine directly below the roofline.

There are two other volumes that extend from the central volume, making it a three-part layout. In the middle, there’s the bathroom volume, which has a flat roof that doubles as a sun deck and is accessible via the study mezzanine above the living space.

There is a study mezzanine above the living space with a skylight running through the ridge of the roof
There is a study mezzanine above the living space with a skylight running through the ridge of the roof

After that is the two-bedroom volume with a gabled roof and accessible through a skylit corridor that cuts through the bathroom. The two bedrooms sit behind stone walls half a meter (1.6 ft) thick, divided by a built-in storage partition. While those thick walls of reclaimed material look sturdy, they also double as the volume’s thermal mass. They absorb and release heat slowly, easing the load on the heating system throughout Kotagiri's cold winters.

This is a passive heating solution that echoes the Magnolia eco cabin in the US. It also leans on heavy, low-tech materials (a mixture of hemp wool and hempcrete) rather than mechanical systems, while being enclosed in a compact timber shell.

Source: Meister Varma Architects

View gallery - 7 images

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Stefan Ionescu
Stefan Ionescu
Stefan has always been into tech. After studying geological engineering, he shifted to writing and now works as a freelance tech writer, making complex topics easy to understand. Outside of work, he can be found travelling and exploring new places.

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