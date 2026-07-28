© 2026 New Atlas
Architecture

The world's most incredible natural history museum is now open

By Bronwyn Thompson
July 28, 2026
The world's most incredible natural history museum is now open
Natural History Museum or a work of art? This epic space is now open to the public
Natural History Museum or a work of art? This epic space is now open to the public
View 7 Images
Natural History Museum or a work of art? This epic space is now open to the public
1/7
Natural History Museum or a work of art? This epic space is now open to the public
The architects were mindful of Shenzhen's need for green spaces that anyone can use
2/7
The architects were mindful of Shenzhen's need for green spaces that anyone can use
The museum is the latest in this Chinese city's epic builds
3/7
The museum is the latest in this Chinese city's epic builds
Like many new Shenzhen builds, the design is optimized for public use
4/7
Like many new Shenzhen builds, the design is optimized for public use
You don't have to pay an admission fee to enjoy this museum
5/7
You don't have to pay an admission fee to enjoy this museum
The impressive build is designed to flow like the waterway it is adjacent to
6/7
The impressive build is designed to flow like the waterway it is adjacent to
The museum makes history on both the outside and indoors
7/7
The museum makes history on both the outside and indoors
View gallery - 7 images

China's epicenter of robotics and AI innovation, Shenzhen is a sprawling city now home to some of the most ambitious architecture projects anywhere in the world. The latest, four years in the making, is one of its best yet.

Rather than build upwards, as we've covered many times over the years, the Shenzhen Natural History Museum has more in common with one of the city's most impressive new builds, the Shenzhen Bay Cultural Center (affectionally known as the "Airpod building"). Both merge nature and structure in a way that lets people enjoy the free outdoor space as much as what's held inside. The photos of wandering around and over the cultural center don't do it justice, but trust me, it's incredible.

The impressive build is designed to flow like the waterway it is adjacent to
The impressive build is designed to flow like the waterway it is adjacent to

Now, the Natural History Museum in the city's Pingshan District looks to have even outdone this bayside landmark, stretching more than 105,000 sq m (1.13 million sq ft) adjacent to the Yanzi Lake. It takes its place as one of the world's largest natural history museums and is also the first institution of its kind in the region that covers a massive area of southern China, including Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and many other large cities.

Designed by Danish architectural company 3XN, with B+H Architects and Zhubo Design, the building resembles a curved sculpture in itself. It's been designed for community access, with people able to wander across large parts of the roof much like they would walk through a park.

Besides an impressive cantilever, I love a new build that manages to blend a building with the nature its set in, and this massive space does an impressive job of that. During the day, visitors don't even need to step foot inside the building to enjoy views of the surrounding wetlands and the Yanzi.

Like many new Shenzhen builds, the design is optimized for public use
Like many new Shenzhen builds, the design is optimized for public use

As I've written before, Shenzhen is a critical hotspot for China's rapidly advancing robotics industry. But it's also a place of immense natural beauty; as a local proudly told me last week, there are more than 1,000 parks there, with more on the way. Even at 8 pm with the atmosphere a soupy 35 °C (95 °F), Luohu Sports and Leisure Park was full of hikers, joggers and people playing basketball.

And it's this outlook – ambitious builds that also offer public green spaces – that is at the heart of the new museum.

But enough about the outside. The museum, which officially opened on July 28, is more than just a giant space for fossils. It's also a research center, educational space and is equipped with laboratories, scientific collections and other facilities behind the scenes for everyone from anthropologists to zoologists to make use of.

The museum makes history on both the outside and indoors
The museum makes history on both the outside and indoors

Ultimately, the museum's goal is to be an international center for natural history research, as well as a place for visitors of all ages to learn about the world, past and present. There's also an astronomical observatory for the space nerds among us.

From what we know so far, inside the huge space are displays that cover 4.6 billion years of Earth's history. Starting at the beginning – from what we know of Earth's emergence and the earliest forms of life – through to the age of dinosaurs, and onto mammals, and humans, it's a journey you'd expect from a natural history museum.

There's also space dedicated to southern China and its biodiversity, something visitors from outside of the region may not be aware of. (Side note: If you're a wildlife obsessive like I am, check out this site if you can't get to the museum anytime soon.)

While the museum has put a lot of effort into dinosaur builds, which are found throughout several gallery spaces, the curators have worked hard to highlight the extant biodiversity of the Guangdong Province and the Pearl River Delta. Here, exhibits take visitors on a journey through species adaption over millions of years – and how present-day conservation efforts are working to safeguard threatened habitats.

You don't have to pay an admission fee to enjoy this museum
You don't have to pay an admission fee to enjoy this museum

And given Shenzhen's unprecedented transformation when it comes to cities – from fishing village to futuristic technology hub in a handful of decades – the museum also gives visitors a chance to see this transformation. This in turn connects with the museum's surroundings, where a city's growth is still working to strike a balance with the wildlife that has called it home long before the humanoids made it famous.

While the museum's striking architecture is clearly front and center, perhaps the most impressive aspect is that as well as providing space for the community to enjoy for free, it's created an entirely new facility for scientific discoveries. This makes it more than a building showcasing the past, but one that has the potential to advance our knowledge of many fields – from geology to animal and environmental science – while taking us on a journey through the world that existed before us.

Source: B+H Architects and 3XN

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

ArchitectureShenzhenChina3XNArchitectsnatureThe Field Museum of Natural HistoryAnimal scienceAstronomyScience Museum
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Saudi Arabia's JEC Tower will eventually exceed a height of 1 km (0.62 miles)
Architecture
World's new tallest building races toward completion in Saudi Arabia
The future world's tallest building has passed a major construction milestone. Saudi Arabia's JEC Tower has now reached 102 floors and is rapidly progressing toward its planned height of more than 3,280 ft.
2 World Trade Center will rise to 1,226 ft (373.7 m) in New York City, making it a supertall skyscraper
Architecture
Work finally begins on 2 World Trade Center supertall skyscraper
Construction has officially begun on New York City's most high-profile supertall skyscraper. Rising to a height of 1,226 ft, 2 World Trade Center will finally complete the rebuilt World Trade Center skyline.
The Mohammed VI Tower rises to a height of 250 m (820 ft), making it the tallest skyscraper in Morocco and one of the tallest in Africa
Architecture
Rocket-shaped skyscraper soars to record-breaking height
Designed to resemble a rocket on a launchpad readying for takeoff, this extraordinary tower reportedly draws inspiration from a billionaire's trip to a NASA facility in the late 1960s. It reaches a height of 820 ft.
Tower F will be the tallest building in Africa once it’s completed later this year
Architecture
Africa's tallest tower rises with a mask-inspired design
La Tour F, a 76‑story skyscraper in Abidjan, will soon be Africa’s tallest tower at 421 m. Designed by Pierre Fakhoury, it combines government offices, public access, and green certification, symbolizing modern efficiency and cultural identity.
The Danjiang Bridge is the longest single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed bridge in the world
Architecture
Taiwan officially opens the world's longest single-mast bridge
Taiwan has cut the red ribbon on a giant infrastructure project its own construction team once deemed "impossible:" the 3,000-ft-long, single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed Danjiang Bridge that connects Taipei districts separated by the Tamsui River.
The 175 Park Avenue skyscraper will rise to a height of 1,545 ft (470 m) in New York City
Architecture
Latticed supertall skyscraper will be one of USA's tallest buildings
An ambitious new supertall skyscraper is planned for New York City. Designed by SOM, the building will be defined by an eye-catching external steel lattice that forms part of its structural system.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!