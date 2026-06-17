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Architecture

Mountaintop comms antenna reborn as dramatic cantilevered tourist tower

By Adam Williams
June 17, 2026
Mountaintop comms antenna reborn as dramatic cantilevered tourist tower
Titlis Tower's 140-person restaurant provides superb views of the mountainous landscape
Titlis Tower's 140-person restaurant provides superb views of the mountainous landscape
View 7 Images
Titlis Tower's 140-person restaurant provides superb views of the mountainous landscape
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Titlis Tower's 140-person restaurant provides superb views of the mountainous landscape
The Titlis Tower, by Herzog & de Meuron, rises to a height of 56 m (183 ft) and transforms a former communications antenna into a striking visitor center
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The Titlis Tower, by Herzog & de Meuron, rises to a height of 56 m (183 ft) and transforms a former communications antenna into a striking visitor center
The Titlis Tower's appearance has been transformed with the addition of two new glazed cantilevered sections
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The Titlis Tower's appearance has been transformed with the addition of two new glazed cantilevered sections
The Titlis Tower sits atop Mount Titlis, more than 3,000 m (9,840 ft) above sea level
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The Titlis Tower sits atop Mount Titlis, more than 3,000 m (9,840 ft) above sea level
Commissioned back in 2017, the Titlis Tower's transformation was very challenging and involved transporting hundreds of tons of building materials to the mountain site
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Commissioned back in 2017, the Titlis Tower's transformation was very challenging and involved transporting hundreds of tons of building materials to the mountain site
Titlis Tower's interior contains retail space, a restaurant, and a publicly accessible viewing platform
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Titlis Tower's interior contains retail space, a restaurant, and a publicly accessible viewing platform
Titlis Tower is accessed by an underground tunnel that connects to a nearby mountain center
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Titlis Tower is accessed by an underground tunnel that connects to a nearby mountain center
View gallery - 7 images

Positioned on a mountain over 3,000 m (9,840 ft) above sea level, the Titlis Tower began life as a telecommunications antenna, but following an ambitious renovation the utilitarian structure has been transformed into a dramatic visitor destination.

The building was originally commissioned by the Swiss postal service in the 1980s and is located at the summit of Mount Titlis, a prominent mountain in the Swiss Alps. In 2017, Herzog & de Meuron was tasked with turning it into a visitor attraction as part of a move to boost tourism in the area.

The Titlis Tower sits atop Mount Titlis, more than 3,000 m (9,840 ft) above sea level
The Titlis Tower sits atop Mount Titlis, more than 3,000 m (9,840 ft) above sea level

The renovation process was made even more challenging by the location. Hundreds of tons of steel, glass, and interior materials had to be painstakingly transported to the site by cable car and helicopter, with construction crews working around rapidly changing weather and poor visibility.

Rising to a height of 56 m (183 ft), the building features an underground access tunnel entered from a nearby mountain station. The main additions are centered around two glazed horizontal sections that jut outward in large cantilevers, along with four new sections that rise alongside the existing structure. Unfortunately we've no official "before" photographs, but shots of its original appearance are viewable here.

The lower part of the tower hosts a retail area, while the upper floors contain a 140-seat restaurant. The building is topped by a publicly accessible viewing platform providing superb views of the surrounding landscape.

"From the base, visitors ascend through the four vertical circulation towers, which complement the existing steel columns at each corner, leading all the way up to the viewing platform," explains Herzog & de Meuron. "Two of these steel structures serve as escape stairs, while the other two accommodate [elevators]. The two fully glazed horizontal volumes extend in far-reaching cantilevers and overlap in a cross-shaped arrangement, creating a striking figure visible from afar while offering impressive panoramic views of the alpine landscape from within."

Titlis Tower's interior contains retail space, a restaurant, and a publicly accessible viewing platform
Titlis Tower's interior contains retail space, a restaurant, and a publicly accessible viewing platform

The Titlis Tower is part of a larger effort to redevelop the alpine site for tourism, with the overall project expected to be completed in 2029.

Sources: Herzog & de Meuron, Titlis Tower

View gallery - 7 images

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ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSkyscrapersMountainSwitzerlandHerzog & De Meuron
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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