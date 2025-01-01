© 2025 New Atlas
Architecture

From timber towers to utopian landscrapers: 2024's most ambitious builds

By Adam Williams
January 01, 2025
This year has produced a stunning amount of ambitious architecture. From a futuristic skyscraper city that will host millions, to the plan for the world's tallest timber tower, here's our pick of the top 10 most ambitious architecture projects of 2024.

As regular readers may expect, Saudi Arabia dominates in our look at ambitious architecture projects, however there are also notable buildings hailing from elsewhere, including the United States.

Our selection is presented in no particular order and ranges from very likely to be completed to unconfirmed. Naturally, there are a lot of skyscrapers, though there are some other examples of extreme engineering too.

Read on for our look at 2024's top 10 most ambitious architecture.

