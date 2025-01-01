From timber towers to utopian landscrapers: 2024's most ambitious builds
This year has produced a stunning amount of ambitious architecture. From a futuristic skyscraper city that will host millions, to the plan for the world's tallest timber tower, here's our pick of the top 10 most ambitious architecture projects of 2024.
As regular readers may expect, Saudi Arabia dominates in our look at ambitious architecture projects, however there are also notable buildings hailing from elsewhere, including the United States.
Our selection is presented in no particular order and ranges from very likely to be completed to unconfirmed. Naturally, there are a lot of skyscrapers, though there are some other examples of extreme engineering too.
Read on for our look at 2024's top 10 most ambitious architecture.
October 07, 2024We now have a completion date for what will be the world's tallest skyscraper – and it's coming sooner than you might think. The amazing structure is expected to be finished by 2028 and will rise to a height of 3,303 ft in Saudi Arabia.
March 21, 2024Treyam is a spectacular new project that will bridge a lagoon with a massive 450-m-long infinity pool and hotel. It joins a slew of futuristic designs set to transform the Saudi Arabian desert into a tourist destination as part of the Neom development.
March 04, 2024A new report from a well-placed UK architecture magazine suggests that Saudi Arabia is planning one of its most audacious architecture projects to date: a mega-tall skyscraper that would reach an incredible maximum height of 2 km tall.
October 17, 2024As the Line megacity continues to grow in the Saudi Arabian desert, some new construction details showcase the scale of the gigantic project, including its reported use of one fifth of the world's available steel.
January 23, 2024Oklahoma's Boardwalk at Bricktown was recently revealed as the upcoming second-tallest skyscraper in the USA. Designer AO is now aiming for even greater heights though, and has created an ambitious redesign to make it the country's new tallest tower.
August 09, 2024Residents of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, may soon get the opportunity to live in the world's new tallest wooden skyscraper. Designed by Michael Green Architecture, the ambitious project has been submitted to local planning authorities.
November 20, 2024The incredible rate of construction in Saudi Arabia shows no sign of slowing. A new stadium, which is designed to resemble a seed germinating in the desert, has been revealed for Riyadh and will be one of the world's largest once complete.
September 09, 2024Back in January, plans were revealed for a skyscraper in Dubai that could potentially become the world's new second-tallest building. Now it's definitely going forward, and the massive tower will soar to an impressive height of 2,378 ft.
October 23, 2024Saudi Arabia is currently busy constructing yet another amazing skyscraper, named the Mukaab. Taking the form of a supertall cube, new information has been released that details the build progress so far and the sheer scale of the project.
September 26, 2024An enormous $1 billion skyscraper is under construction in Dubai. Reaching a height of 1,745 ft, the Tiger Sky Tower will break several records including the world's highest infinity pool – plus it will include a lush green rainforest inside.
