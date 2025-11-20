Inside-out tower weaves artisan legacy into Dubai skyline

If New York is the city that never sleeps, Dubai is the city that never stops building. This latest example of its constantly changing skyline, by Zaha Hadid Architects, consists of a residential skyscraper with a striking exoskeleton design inspired by traditional local craftsmanship.

The Symphony Tower will be located in the burgeoning Horizon district, a short distance from Downtown Dubai. The rectangular tower will rise out of a chunky base, while its exoskeleton structure – which literally places the building's supports on its exterior – forms outdoor balcony and terrace spaces that should help take the sting out of the Dubai heat. Other notable exoskeleton buildings include Zaha Hadid Architects' own Morpheus Hotel.

Some of the Symphony Tower's balconies and terrace areas will host greenery and private pools Bloomimages

Though not a total departure from the firm's usual design language, the building is definitely more subtle than some of its other high-profile towers, such as the Yidan Center and Cityzen Tower. Indeed, instead of aiming to wow with dramatic swoops and futuristic fluid curves, it's firmly rooted in local traditions.

"Drawing inspiration from the distinctive three-dimensional geometries and detailed embroidery of Al Sadu and Talli – the traditional Emirati crafts of weaving with metallic threads – the tower's exoskeleton defines an interlaced facade that appears to transform in tone and depth as the sun moves across the sky throughout the day," explains the studio.

"A variety of external spaces throughout the 42-story tower provide outdoor living areas for each apartment. Determined by the grid of the tower's exoskeleton and accentuated by the varied depths of these outdoor spaces, this interwoven structure imbues a distinctive rhythm and texture to each facade, emulating the intricate patterning and craftsmanship of the embroidery fashioned by the Emirate's traditional artisans."

Its exact height has not yet been revealed, but we do know its 42 floors will be mostly dedicated to apartment space. Details on the apartment interiors themselves are still sparse, but the single image available depicts floor-to-ceiling glazing and a tasteful material palette. It's also a safe bet that the furnishing will be suitably high-end. Additionally, renders show some of the balconies hosting greenery and private swimming pools, and there will be the shared amenities you'd expect too, including gyms, multiple pools, and a clubhouse.

The Symphony Tower's apartments will be very luxurious and will include floor-to-ceiling glazing for excellent views of Dubai

Bloomimages

With the possible exception of timber towers, no skyscraper can reasonably be considered "green," but the Symphony Tower will reduce its grid-based energy use with sustainability technology. Solar panels and batteries will be installed to power the tower's lighting and it will include greywater recycling.

It will be constructed using recycled steel, so-called "low-carbon" concrete which is meant to reduce CO2 emissions, and modular construction methods to reduce landfill waste. The greenery used will be drought-resistant local species too.

The Symphony Tower is being developed by Imtiaz Developments. We've no word yet on when this one is expected to be completed.

Source: Zaha Hadid Architects