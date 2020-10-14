Kitchen gadget converts food scraps to compost in a claimed 48 hours

Using a compost heap is a great way of putting food waste to use, but that waste can take several weeks or longer to become compost – in the meantime, it may stink or attract pests. The indoor Kalea device, on the other hand, is claimed to produce compost in just two days.

Created by a German team of "material scientists, engineers, and hobby gardeners," Kalea is about the size of a kitchen garbage can and it sits (appropriately enough) in the kitchen. As users generate food waste – including meat, fish or dairy products – they deposit those items in a lidded bin on top of the device.

Once activated via the press of a button, Kalea starts by dropping the waste from the bin into a chamber where it's shredded and dried. Once that process is complete, the organic material is dropped into a second chamber where it's tumbled.

According to the designers, the temperature, humidity and aeration in that chamber are optimized to accelerate the metabolism of microorganisms already present in the waste. This reportedly causes those microbes to break the material down much quicker than they would in a regular compost heap.

The resulting compost is dropped into a removable bin in the bottom of the device, which users pull out and empty into their garden or planters. Although there's apparently not much of a smell involved in Kalea's composting process, replaceable air filters are used to catch what odor there is.

Kalea takes its name from the Hawaiian word for "filled with joy" ... as opposed to "filled with kitchen scraps"

Kalea

Some readers may recall an unrelated but similar product that we covered in 2017, known as the Zera Food Recycler. Although it's said to do its job in just 24 hours, a Kalea representative tells us that the waste-based fertilizer which it produces doesn't fully compost until it's been in the user's garden soil for a few weeks. Additionally, while food waste can be processed as soon as it's added to Kalea, Zera users reportedly have to wait to process it in batches.

We're still waiting to hear back from Zera's makers regarding these claims.

Should you be interested, Kalea is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of €549 (about US$645) will get you one, when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is €899 ($1,056).

Sources: Kickstarter, Kalea

