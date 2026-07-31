© 2026 New Atlas
Around The Home

Sticky ePaper pad makes voice notes visible

By Paul Ridden
July 31, 2026
Sticky ePaper pad makes voice notes visible
The magnetic reTerminal Sticky turns voice memos into written household reminders that can be placed at key points in the home
The magnetic reTerminal Sticky turns voice memos into written household reminders that can be placed at key points in the home
View 4 Images
The magnetic reTerminal Sticky turns voice memos into written household reminders that can be placed at key points in the home
1/4
The magnetic reTerminal Sticky turns voice memos into written household reminders that can be placed at key points in the home
Tap to speak, say what you have to say and the reTerminal Sticky will convert it into a text note
2/4
Tap to speak, say what you have to say and the reTerminal Sticky will convert it into a text note
The reTerminal Sticky can be easily mounted to any metal surface - such as a fridge door - but also comes with a magnetic ring for positioning flexibility
3/4
The reTerminal Sticky can be easily mounted to any metal surface - such as a fridge door - but also comes with a magnetic ring for positioning flexibility
The reTerminal Sticky sports a 235-ppi ePaper display with four-level grayscale and capacitive touch
4/4
The reTerminal Sticky sports a 235-ppi ePaper display with four-level grayscale and capacitive touch
View gallery - 4 images

Sticky notes are a great way to remind yourself – or others – of something important. But they're a bit wasteful. The Seeed Studio offers a modern alternative in the shape of a magnet-backed E Ink slab that uses AI to take voice notes.

Sure, if you use a pencil to jot down your thoughts on a paper sticky note, you can erase your scribble and add another. But someone will scrunch it up and throw it in the bin way before its sticky strip loses its grip.

Pretty much everyone has their eyes constantly fixed to a smartphone screen these days, so why not just use yours to send a reminder to your housemates? Of course, there's no guarantee they'll read it in time to take the trash out when the latest funny video proves way too distracting.

Tap to speak, say what you have to say and the reTerminal Sticky will convert it into a text note
Tap to speak, say what you have to say and the reTerminal Sticky will convert it into a text note

Seeed Studio has kind of merged those two methods in a palm-friendly, magnet-backed slate that sports a 3.97-inch touch-enabled ePaper display and voice-to-text capabilities. You tap to speak, make your voice note, the AI converts it into text and then you attach the device to a magnetic surface where your housemates (or yourself) will see it later.

There are built-in apps for creating designs, showing the time, displaying the weather and more. If you prefer to type out your musings on a digital keyboard, the companion mobile app caters for that sort of thing via the ubiquitous smartphone, as well as voice input.

The user experience can also be customized to suit individual needs, via compatibility with firmware platforms like OpenDisplay and ESPHome – you could even opt to add e-reader functionality, or use it as a smart home hub.

The reTerminal Sticky has its own 750-mAh battery that's topped up over USB-C. Things like converting voice notes to text, running the onboard Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and so on will draw power, but the 800 x 480 ePaper display itself should be able to hold an onscreen message without needing to draw battery juice. As such, Seeed reckons that up to a week of typical use is possible. That could bump up to months for applications requiring infrequent display updates.

The reTerminal Sticky sports a 235-ppi ePaper display with four-level grayscale and capacitive touch
The reTerminal Sticky sports a 235-ppi ePaper display with four-level grayscale and capacitive touch

Elsewhere, an ESP32 microcontroller handles the display, touch, sensors, wireless comms and local storage – supported by 8 MB of RAM. N52 magnets sit at the four corners of the 106 x 65.5 x 7.3-mm (4.17 x 2.5 x 0.28-in) housing, and the device ships with an adhesive magnetic ring to allow for positioning on non-magnetic surfaces – such as on the wall by the front door or a light switch.

All in, I like the idea of having a digital sticky note that I can leave at eye level near areas in the house with maximum footfall. I also appreciate being able to dive behind the scenes and change things up to make the device my own.

Of course, just how useful the reTerminal Sticky will be to you will depend on your budget, but I don't think that the asking price of US$49.90 is too bad – though that doesn't include shipping and duties. The device is on pre-sale now, with shipping estimated to start mid-September.

Product page: reTerminal Sticky

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Around The HomeE-InkNotesMagneticArtificial IntelligenceVoice recognition
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Doubot smart dough fermentation kit is presently on Kickstarter
Around The Home
Smart multi-sensor kit simplifies home fermentation
From Smokpub, makers of a compact electric cocktail and whisky smoker, comes the Doubot, a sourdough fermentation system currently on Kickstarter. They claim it's “a smarter way to proof dough” for the novice baker second-guessing their technique.
I did not mark this seemingly obvious and large obstacle as a no-go initially, thinking that the LiDAR paired with the front AI-powered camera would have no issues. Boy, was I wrong. Eventually, I marked that entire area as a no-go, as not only was it wrecking the wall, but it was also destroying the mow deck
Around The Home
Mova robomower review: Infuriating, right up until it wasn't
This was hands down the most frustrating mower I've ever tested. So I rage quit and kicked it down the street to a neighbor's house.
Utilizing its two side plates, the TiNexus can store a total of 20 bits
Around The Home
20-in-1 multi-wrench carries like a pack of gum, splits like firewood
More isn’t always merrier, at least when it comes to EDC tools. Instead of trying to fit a dozen functions into a single gadget, TiNexus focuses on doing one thing well and packs the functionality of a full-sized ratchet into a pocket-sized design.
The Tsuki is inspired by a love of lunar aesthetic elements, and there's plenty on here to catch your eye
Around The Home
Split-handle Japanese chef's knife is a work of art with serious edge
If you're looking for a knife that's more than just a kitchen tool, the Tsuki is worth a look. Crafted in Japan, the Tsuki from Yebisu Yaiba will have you admiring its beauty even when it isn't slicing smoothly through ingredients.
The TerraMow X AWD uses a 42-volt all-wheel-drive platform and full suspension to work large, hilly lawns that tend to strand other robot mowers
Around The Home
Bi-directional AWD robomower gets to grips with gnarly monster lawns
The TerraMow X AWD ditches the in-place end-of-row pivot for a bi-directional "Shuttle Drive" system, pairing all-wheel drive and six-camera AI vision to mow steep, uneven, obstacle-strewn yards of up to 2.7 acres.
I'm just guessing, but I think the Luba 3 has the same center of gravity as a bullfrog. Don't quote me on that.
Around The Home
I tried to break the Luba 3 AWD robomower
Mammotion's latest Luba adds LiDAR, drops the RTK antenna, and somehow climbed out of a drainage ditch deeper than itself before getting back to work
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!