So it seems things are very busy in Aston-Martin's Gaydon HQ, between getting the Valkyrie finished, going electric with the Rapide E, building gadgeted-out 007 DB5 replicas, striking out into luxury territory with the Lagonda brand, covering the youth market with a new-look Vantage, and getting really crazy with ultra-premium submarine designs and even a VTOL flying car concept – as well as, you know, building actual cars that real people can buy. It certainly seems like a fun and creative year for these guys.